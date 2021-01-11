ProTom International Signed a Strategic Distribution and Licensing Agreement to Distribute with GHGK in China

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTom International Holding Corporation ("ProTom") is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution and licensing agreement with Guohong Guokang (Beijing) Health Technology Development Co., LTD ("GHGK") who, along with its affiliates, is one of the leading comprehensive high-tech innovative enterprises in China for an exclusive distribution and licensing Agreement to distribute ProTom's Radiance 330® Proton Therapy System in mainland China. The signing of this agreement marks an important milestone for improving the clinical outcomes of cancer patients in China and the surrounding area. This signing also signifies the continuing international expansion for ProTom as a significant proton therapy system provider in the worldwide market.

Under the Agreement, ProTom has granted an exclusive, long term license to GHGK as the exclusive distributor of the Radiance 330 system in Mainland China. The Agreement provides for the exclusive distribution rights to expand to certain other countries over time. The Agreement also establishes a co-marketing area where ProTom and GHGK will work together to distribute the Radiance 330 in other Asia-Pacific countries.

Stephen Spotts, Chief Executive Office of ProTom International commented, "We are very excited to have signed this Distribution and Licensing Agreement with GHGK. As the world's largest market, China brings unique challenges in bringing new cancer therapy to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. The relationship we have established with GHGK overcomes these challenges and brings together the strengths of the two Companies with the common goal of broader access to this life changing cancer treatment. I want to thank Chairman Zhang and his team for their dedication and common goal that bringing the Radiance 330 will improve efficiency of cancer treatment and enhance patient experience with this powerful treatment tool. It will be a great pleasure working with GHGK in the coming years to make available this advanced treatment throughout China and the Asia-Pacific region."

Mr. Zhang, CEO of GHGK commented: "We are delighted to build a strategic relationship with ProTom and looking forward to introduce the Radiance 330 proton therapy treatment system to China and other Asian regions. This cooperative relationship marks the significant milestone of introducing the most advanced proton therapy system to Asia, and I'm glad that GHGK is going to be the part of this historic moment. I believe with joint efforts of ProTom and GHGK, cancer patients in Asia won't need to travel for this advanced treatment anymore, they will get access to proton therapy at their locations soon. And this worthwhile collaboration will lead both companies to a better position!"

About ProTom

ProTom International Holding Corporation ("ProTom") is a medical technology company focused on proton beam therapy for patients with cancer. ProTom assembles, tests, sells and distributes the Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System. Radiance 330 has FDA 510(k) clearance for commercial distribution in the United States.

We are steadfast in our mission to transform cancer treatment by expanding the accessibility of proton therapy and by developing proton tomography technology. Combined with the fast return on investment, the precision of pencil beam scanning and the power of integrated imaging, ProTom's Radiance 330 proton therapy system is the choice for proton therapy technology.

About GHGK

Guohong Guokang (Beijing) Health Technology Development Co., LTD ("GHGK") is a proton therapy technology platform company established by the Sino Hope Group especially for the distribution of ProTom's Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System.

The mission of GHGK is to bring the best proton therapy technology to cancer patients in China and surrounding Asian countries. GHGK will provide ProTom with full support to develop the market for the Radiance 330 Proton Therapy System in agreed regions.

