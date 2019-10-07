ProTom Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for Its Radiance 330® Single Room Proton Therapy System

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProTom International Holding Corporation ("ProTom"), a market-leading proton therapy technology manufacturer, announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its Radiance 330 proton therapy system installed at Massachusetts General Hospital ("MGH") in Boston, Massachusetts.

Radiance330@ Proton Therapy System Treatment Room

The Radiance 330 proton therapy system at MGH is a compact, single room system equipped with an advanced pencil beam scanning system and integrated imaging and control system. The Radiance 330 compact synchrotron can be installed within an interior accelerator vault space of 20′ x 30′ and requires up to 40% less radiation shielding.

By using the advanced pencil beam scanning technology, modular designed treatment system and the compact synchrotron particle accelerator, Radiance 330 is a smaller, lighter and cleaner system.

"We are delighted to have received the marketing authorization for the Radiance 330 proton therapy system installed at MGH. The receipt of 510(k) clearance is the final culmination of a thorough and rigorous FDA review of the safety and effectiveness of our compact proton therapy solution," said Steve Spotts, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ProTom International. "This achievement accelerates ProTom's single and relentless mission to place this highly sophisticated and targeted cancer-fighting tool within reach of many more physicians. Our team couldn't be more proud of reaching this milestone and will continue our work to advance the delivery of proton therapy while driving down the cost of this much-needed technology."

About Mass General Hospital

Mass General Hospital is the original and the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School located in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mass General has long been a leader in successfully bridging innovative science with highly advanced clinical medicine. It is the #1 hospital on the East Coast, having been named #2 in America by U.S. News and World Report.

About ProTom International

ProTom International is a leading device manufacturer of proton therapy technology. We are steadfast in our mission to transform cancer treatment by expanding the accessibility of proton therapy and by developing proton tomography technology.

Combined with rapid return on investment and the precision of pencil beam scanning and the power of integrated imaging, ProTom's Radiance 330 is the choice for future proton therapy technology.

For further information, visit: https://www.protominternational.com

Press contact: press@protominternational.com

Contact us: https://www.protominternational.com/contact-protom

Find us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE ProTom International

Related Links

https://www.protominternational.com

