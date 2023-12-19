Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market to grow by USD 807.89 million from 2023-2028 | North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market size is expected to grow by USD 807.89 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by Product (OTC PPIs and Prescription PPIs), Route Of Administration (Oral and Injectable), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that offer both branded and generic PPIs and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs in the region drive regional market growth. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers proton pump inhibitors such as LUMAKRAS with gastric acid-reducing agents and decreased sotorasib concentrations.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market: Health Analysis

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) play a significant role in managing various gastrointestinal conditions, including Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Peptic Ulcer Disease, and Gastritis, effectively suppressing acid production.

play a significant role in managing various gastrointestinal conditions, including Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Peptic Ulcer Disease, and Gastritis, effectively suppressing acid production. Helicobacter pylori , a common bacterium, often contributes to Peptic Ulcer Disease, for which both prescription and non-prescription PPIs are used as part of the treatment regimen, ensuring comprehensive therapy against this bacterial infection.

, a common bacterium, often contributes to Peptic Ulcer Disease, for which both and are used as part of the treatment regimen, ensuring comprehensive therapy against this bacterial infection. The Proton Pump Inhibitor Market showcases a diverse range of medications, including FDA-approved and generic PPIs , aiming to alleviate symptoms associated with acid-related disorders like Heartburn, Erosive Esophagitis, and NSAID-Induced Ulcers.

showcases a diverse range of medications, including and , aiming to alleviate symptoms associated with acid-related disorders like Heartburn, Erosive Esophagitis, and NSAID-Induced Ulcers. Understanding the potential side effects of Proton Pump Inhibitors is crucial, as they are associated with complications such as Duodenal Ulcers, necessitating careful consideration of their usage and monitoring for optimal gastrointestinal health.

Heartburn, often associated with Acid-related Disorders, manifests as a burning sensation in the chest due to stomach acid reflux into the esophagus. This common symptom occurs post-meals, triggered by specific foods or lying down, contributing significantly to Acid-related Disorders' discomfort. Managing heartburn involves dietary modifications, maintaining an upright posture after eating, and utilizing medications to mitigate stomach acid production. Chronic heartburn, if left unaddressed, may lead to erosive esophagitis or Barrett's esophagus, highlighting its role within Acid-related Disorders and emphasizing the need for prompt intervention to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market: Segmentation Analysis

These six medications—Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole, and Dexlansoprazole—belong to the class of proton pump inhibitors, commonly prescribed to treat various gastrointestinal conditions by reducing stomach acid production. Each drug within this group exhibits distinct pharmacokinetic properties and efficacy profiles, catering to individual patient needs for managing acid-related disorders.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Reformulation of drugs

Growth in prescription rate

Strong prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease

Reformulation of drugs drives market growth. It provides an opportunity to grab patent term extensions, which can delay the entry of generic versions into the market. The availability of two dosage forms, NEXIUM 10 mg and 20 mg, will increase the consumption of the drug for various indications, particularly acid-related diseases, in both children aged one year and above the older patients with difficulty in swallowing.

Unraveling Therapeutic Efficacy and Potential Complications in Gastrointestinal Health

The Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market comprises an extensive range of medications tailored to manage diverse acid-related disorders like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Peptic Ulcer Disease, and Gastritis. FDA-approved prescription PPIs play a significant role in treating conditions such as Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome and NSAID-Induced Ulcers, contributing significantly to gastrointestinal health and acid suppression. It's essential to recognize that both non-prescription and generic PPIs exist within this market, each exhibiting distinct efficacy profiles and potential side effects, including complications associated with prolonged use such as erosive esophagitis. Understanding the complexities of these medications is crucial for addressing various conditions and ensuring patient well-being amid the dynamic landscape of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market.

What are the key data covered in this proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

