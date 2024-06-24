Proton Sports Becomes Founding Partner and Exclusive Pickleball Paddle Partner of AZ Drive

PHOENIX, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Drive, Arizona's premier professional Major League Pickleball team, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Proton Sports, Arizona's leading manufacturer of high-quality pickleball paddles. This strategic alliance, which designates Proton Sports as both the Founding Partner and the exclusive Pickleball Paddle Partner for AZ Drive, will leverage the strong local roots of both organizations to foster community engagement and enhance the fan experience.

Located in the heart of Arizona, Proton Sports is known for its innovation and dedication to quality, crafting paddles that are trusted by professionals and amateurs alike. Similarly, AZ Drive has rapidly gained a reputation for its dynamic presence in Major League Pickleball, with a roster that includes notable players like Andrei Daescu and Kaitlyn Christian, who are both key players for AZ Drive and proudly sponsored by Proton Sports.

Charles Darling, President of Proton Sports, highlighted the unique synergy created by this partnership, saying, "Our collaboration with AZ Drive is a natural fit, uniting two Arizona-based organizations that share a passion for excellence and growing the game of pickleball. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for pickleball enthusiasts across Arizona and nationally."

Jason Rowley, President of AZ Drive, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This partnership is more than just a strategic alignment; it's a celebration of our Arizona roots and a commitment to our fans. Having Andrei on our team exemplifies the synergy between our two organizations. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in professional pickleball, both on and off the court."

For more information about Proton Sports and their innovative pickleball products, please visit protonsports.com. To stay updated on AZ Drive and their journey through the 2024 Major League Pickleball season, follow AZ Drive on social media @azdrive_pb.

