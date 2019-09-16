Proton Therapy Coming to Kansas City with Opening of Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center
Sep 16, 2019, 09:17 ET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision Healthcare announces the expansion of the Provision CARES Cancer Network with plans to develop the Provision CARES Cancer Center and Proton Therapy Center in Kansas City, KS. The center will be the first to open in Kansas, located in the Lenexa community of Kansas City to serve patients in the area and surrounding region with advanced cancer care. Proton therapy precisely targets tumors thus reducing the risk of side effects and providing improved outcomes and quality of life for patients both during and after treatment.
"The Kansas City Provision CARES Cancer Center and Proton Therapy Center will be the fourth Provision CARES center in the U.S. as Provision Healthcare continues to develop the network and pursue our mission to make advanced cancer care and proton therapy more accessible by developing cancer centers and proton therapy centers in the U.S., Asia, and around the world," said Dr. Terry Douglass, Chairman and CEO of Provision Healthcare.
Kansas City's proton therapy treatment center will be a three-treatment room center utilizing the latest proton system technology of ProNova Solutions, a Provision Healthcare company. "Our team is honored to create, deliver and expand innovative technology that brings advancements and solutions to cancer care with our ProNova SC360," said Joe Matteo, President of ProNova Solutions. Provision Solutions will provide the development, training and management of the proton therapy center and cancer center. It is projected that approximately 1,000 patients per year will be treated at the proton center. The development of other medical office space will provide additional complementary cancer services adjacent to the proton therapy center.
About Provision Healthcare
Provision Healthcare, LLC (Provision) was formed in 2005 with the purpose of developing innovative healthcare solutions focused on improving patient care and clinical outcomes, developing support for research, educational and charitable causes. Provision has developed a unique, comprehensive expertise in proton therapy that distinguishes it from other proton and cancer center developers and operators that have a narrower focus. The combination of our unique expertise and innovative, entrepreneurial approach continues to propel Provision towards a position of industry leadership in both cancer care and proton therapy.
About ProNova Solutions, LLC and the ProNova SC360 Proton Therapy System
ProNova Solutions, LLC, a Provision Healthcare company was founded by current leaders of Provision and former leaders of CTI Molecular Imaging, which brought positron emission tomography (PET) technology out of the laboratory and made it a clinical reality for millions of cancer patients. Today the same team is redefining cancer treatment once again with the introduction of the first and only superconducting 360-degree compact proton therapy system, making proton therapy a clinical reality. It is the only proton therapy system developed in a clinical setting, benefitting from continuous input from physicians, medical physicists, and therapists during the entire course of design and development. The system includes state-of-the-art features such as pencil beam scanning and advanced imaging with cone-beam CT, all in a compact design.
