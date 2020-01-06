NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

This new report, "Proton Therapy in Cancer: Global Markets," provides a comprehensive analysis of the proton therapy market in global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024.The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of room types (single-room and multi-room).



The end-user markets focus on hospitals, proton therapy centers, and others. This study surveys the proton therapy market according to various types of cancers (by application) i.e. pediatric cancers, base of skull treatment, central nervous system, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas, lung cancer, and others. The market of proton therapy is also assessed in all the geographic regions including North America, Europe and Emerging markets. The Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, etc.



The report features new developments and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context. A list of leading proton therapy centers, their locations, and other details are also provided.



The new report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry.Industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, leading vendors, their market shares and product offerings.



This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that are expected to shape the industry.



The factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the proton therapy market are evaluated in detail.



Excluded from this report are the traditional radiation therapy equipment suppliers. The carbon ion therapy is still a very small market and is thus not included with proton therapy.



- 55 data tables and 25 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global markets for proton therapy or proton beam therapy (PBT) in cancer treatment

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Coverage of historical data; effectiveness, clinical benefits and side effects (for treating malignancies) of proton technology; and key role plays across various cancers

- Retrospective study outlining difference between proton-based therapy and conventional intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), cost effectiveness for specific patients such as children, and clinical advances in hematology and oncology

- Assessment of recent breakthroughs, current R&D activities, rapid technological advances in PBT, expanding utilization of image-guided proton therapy, and latest trends related to this field of clinical research

- Patent review and new developments in PBT technologies

- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Elekta Instrument AB, Hitachi, Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Pronova Solutions, Llc, Protom International, Raysearch Laboratories Ab and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.



First used for treatment of cancer in 1990, proton therapy has emerged as a promising alternative to radiation therapy, particularly for cancers associated with critical structures and pediatric cancers.However, the technique has still not achieved the level of maturity and recognition that radiation therapy possesses.



Radiation therapy has been around for many decades and thousands of radiation therapy centers are offering affordable cancer treatment for many years.On the other hand, proton therapy is still an advancing technology.



Moreover, there are only around 100 or so proton therapy centers currently operational in the world. The high costs of proton therapy equipment (ranging from $30,000 to $200,000) and significant costs of treatment ($30,000 to $120,000) have been the biggest hurdles in the growth of this market.



Another major obstacle for the proton therapy market has been the reluctance of private insurance providers to cover the costs of treatment for proton therapy.Despite recommendations by the physicians, the treatment costs are rarely reimbursed.



The reasons cited include the lack of clinical evidence proving the efficacy of proton therapy over radiation therapy.



In the last decade, the proton therapy market has witnessed several improvements, both in technology and as a treatment method. In 2012, Mevion Medical Systems received the U.S. FDA Clearance for a compact, cost affordable proton therapy system, Mevion S250i. Innovations in particle accelerators and gantries further led to launch of compact, single-room systems by other leading players as well, such as IBA's Proteus One and Varian's ProBeam Compact proton therapy system. Enhancements in proton beam delivery techniques such as pencil beam scanning (PBS) that allows intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT) has also helped improve the proton therapy technology. New methods of proton

therapy such as Flash therapy are being developed that aim to enhance the proton treatment efficiency as well as reduce the cost of treatment for the patients.



Many new proton therapy centers are in construction stage around the world, planning to start operations around 2020-2021.The trend has shifted from multi-room proton therapy centers that take up huge space and have intensive maintenance costs, to single-room treatment centers that offer significant cost savings.



The major end-users in this market i.e. private proton therapy centers, hospitals, and universities are working in collaborations and partnerships to foster research and innovation in proton therapy. The clinical trials in proton therapy have also witnessed strong increase, giving a boost to the collection of comparative clinical evidence for proton therapy.



These developments, along with innovation in technology, and positivity from the governments will contribute to the adoption of proton therapy in coming years. The changes in reimbursement policies are also expected to take place that will drive this market.



Future efforts should be tailored to accelerate the clinical studies involving large number of subjects that show comparative efficacy between radiation therapy and proton therapy.Efforts are required to increase enrollment in clinical trials that can help further research.



Patients should be made aware of the benefits of proton therapy. The rising clinical evidence and improvements in proton beam therapy efficiency can further justify the costs of proton therapy.



