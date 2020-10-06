Proton Therapy Partners Names Kevin Kriebel Vice President of Construction & Architectural Management

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) has named Kevin Kriebel Vice President of Construction and Architectural Management. In this role, Kevin will lead the planning and building of PTP's proton therapy centers nationwide.

Kevin Kriebel, Proton Therapy Partners, VP Construction and Architectural Management

Kevin is the most accomplished, experienced, and reputable expert in the design and construction of particle therapy centers. Kevin has over 34 years of experience in the construction industry, with 13 years dedicated to the Particle Therapy Market, over 1 million square feet of healthcare experience, and is one of only a few individuals in the world to have managed the construction of multiple Proton Therapy facilities. He has a keen understanding of all facets when planning and constructing a technologically sensitive process, such as Particle Therapy facilities and has worked with all the Proton/Particle Therapy vendors both internationally and in the United States. His extensive experience spans across 33 projects in 11 countries and 18 states. "Kevin brings unparalleled, expertise and experience to our company," says Mark Downey, Chief Operating Officer of PTP. "He is widely respected within the worldwide radiation oncology community. His background, proven skills and track record as an innovator, expert and leader make him especially qualified for this exciting new role. We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our team."

Kevin is a graduate of the University of Florida, a member of Proton Therapy Cooperative Group and is OSHA 30 certified.

"I am very excited to be joining the Proton Therapy Partners team," says Kriebel. "This company is quickly establishing itself as an industry leader in not only the development of Proton Therapy Centers but also providing expert consulting services to the Particle Therapy marketplace from conception, construction, organization, operations, and management. PTP brings not only an unparalleled amount of experience to the Particle Therapy market, but also to the entire Radiation Oncology community."

Kevin, while transitioning to PTP, will continue to service his current commitments with ongoing clients throughout the market.

About Proton Therapy Partners

Proton Therapy Partners, www.protontherapypartners.com is an innovative healthcare services company that offers a proven equity joint venture model to provide health systems with access to proton therapy at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Its internationally recognized executive and medical team understands the multiple complexities that come with building a proton therapy center and leverages its deep experience to provide a turn-key solution that includes overall project management, education, and training. PTP's proven track record of success cuts across a variety of settings, including health systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and community-based providers. PTP is a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners.

