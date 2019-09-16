Proton Therapy Partners Names Kurt Morath Vice President of Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) has named Kurt Morath its Vice President of Operations. In this role, Morath will lead the planning, building and operation of PTP's proton therapy centers nationwide. He will also oversee the company's management and consulting business.

"Kurt brings great energy, expertise and experience to our company," says Chris Dadlez, CEO of PTP. "He is widely respected within the radiation oncology community, and his background, proven skills and track record as a leader make him especially qualified for this exciting new role. We are very pleased to welcome Kurt to our team."

Morath comes to PTP from Penn Medicine in Philadelphia where he served in a variety of roles over his 27-year tenure, including most recently as Director of Operations for the Department of Radiation Oncology. In addition to overseeing daily operations for the department during a time of unprecedented growth, Morath had a leading role in the integration of the Penn Radiation Oncology. He was also integral in the building of the Roberts Proton Therapy Center—which opened in 2009—overseeing vendor relations for both proton and photon therapy as well as all contract negotiations. Later, Morath helped lead Penn's efforts to build two single-room proton therapy centers. He is an expert in the areas of operational readiness, effectivity and efficiency, and has presented on these topics both nationally and internationally.

"I am very excited to be joining the Proton Therapy Partners team," says Morath. "This company is quickly establishing itself as an industry leader that is forming equity joint ventures with healthcare systems and other clinical partners. I look forward to doing everything I can to help this team succeed in its compelling mission."

Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) is an innovative healthcare services company that offers a proven equity joint venture model to provide health systems with access to proton therapy at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Its internationally recognized executive and medical team understands the multiple complexities that come with building a proton therapy center and leverages its deep experience to provide a turn-key solution that includes overall project management, education and training. PTP's proven track record of success cuts across a variety of settings, including health systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and community-based providers. PTP is a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners.

