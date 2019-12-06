Proton Therapy Partners Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) is pleased to announce the addition of David L. Bernd to its Board of Directors.

"It's an honor to welcome David to our Board of Directors," says Chris Dadlez, CEO of PTP. "David is a respected leader and innovator in the healthcare industry and will be a tremendous asset to PTP as we work to achieve our mission of improving outcomes, changing lives ℠. David possesses vast industry knowledge and experience that will help to strengthen and grow PTP nationally."

For more than 20 years, David L. Bernd served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sentara Healthcare, a $5.2 billion integrated health system headquartered in Norfolk, Va., comprised of 12 acute-care hospitals, with health plans covering 450,000 lives, 950+ provider medical groups and medical staffs of approximately 3,700 physicians. Under his leadership, Sentara developed a national reputation for safety, quality, and innovation, and Sentara facilities and programs have been recognized in the America's Best Hospitals rankings by U.S. News & World Report for the past 15 years. Mr. Bernd led the organization into a new era of health care, caring for defined populations and transforming the way health care is provided. Mr. Bernd was recognized for his commitment to information technology with the 2010 CEO IT Achievement Award by Modern Healthcare.

Mr. Bernd was named by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to serve as a member of the Measuring Innovation in the 21st Century Economy Advisory Committee of the Department of Commerce in 2006- 2007. He was Chair of the VHHA Board of Directors from November 1994-October 1995, and in 2004, Mr. Bernd served as chairman of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, making him the top elected official of the largest hospital and health system association in the United States.

Mr. Bernd serves on the Board of Visitors at Old Dominion University and served as Rector from 2010 – 2012. In addition, he has served on the VHA, Inc. Board of Directors. In October 2014 Mr. Bernd was appointed by the Secretary of the Army as a Civilian Aide. He is past Chairman of the United Way of South Hampton Roads Board of Directors and the Metropolitan Board of YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

About Proton Therapy Partners (protontherapypartners.com)

Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) is an innovative healthcare services company that offers a proven equity joint venture model to provide health systems with access to proton therapy at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Its internationally recognized executive and medical team understands the multiple complexities that come with building a proton therapy center and leverages its deep experience to provide a turn-key solution that includes overall project management, education and training. PTP's proven track record of success cuts across a variety of settings, including health systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and community-based providers. PTP is a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners.

