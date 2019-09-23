Proton Therapy Partners Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors, Neil Jesuele, Bruce Lawrence and Michael G. Rock, M.D. Each of these individuals possesses vast industry knowledge and experience that will help to strengthen and grow PTP nationally.

"It's an honor to welcome Neil, Bruce and Michael to our Board of Directors," says Chris Dadlez, CEO of PTP. "They are all respected healthcare leaders and will be a tremendous asset to PTP as we work to achieve our mission of making proton therapy more accessible to providers and their patients."

Neil Jesuele's extensive career includes more than 35 years in senior positions with Johnson & Johnson and the American Hospital Association (AHA). He has had broad experience in multiple disciplines and management environments spanning market research, business development, strategic planning and general management. Most recently, he served as the AHA's Executive Vice President of Leadership and Business Development and President of its for-profit subsidiaries, Health Forum and AHA Services, Inc.

Bruce Lawrence is a highly regarded and well-connected industry leader with over 30 years of transformative healthcare leadership experience. Currently, he serves as President/CEO of Lawrence Strategic Solutions, which works with health systems and other organizations to develop innovative solutions to improve quality, lower costs and grow market share. Previously, he was President and CEO of INTEGRIS Health, a $2 billion organization and Oklahoma's largest healthcare system.

Michael G. Rock, MD, is an esteemed surgeon and educator with extensive leadership and board experience gleaned from his long tenure with Mayo Clinic Hospitals/Mayo Foundation. He transitioned from his most recent role as the organization's Chief Medical Officer in 2014, and today serves as a consultant to the hospital's Department of Orthopedic Surgery in addition to maintaining his own active surgical practice. Dr. Rock is also an active member of the AHA's Section for Health Care Systems and has chaired both the organization (2008) and many of its committees and councils over the years.

About Proton Therapy Partners (protontherapypartners.com)

Proton Therapy Partners (PTP) is an innovative healthcare services company that offers a proven equity joint venture model to provide health systems with access to proton therapy at a lower cost and with a smaller footprint. Its internationally recognized executive and medical team understands the multiple complexities that come with building a proton therapy center and leverages its deep experience to provide a turn-key solution that includes overall project management, education and training. PTP's proven track record of success cuts across a variety of settings, including health systems, academic medical centers, comprehensive cancer centers, and community-based providers. PTP is a portfolio company of Concord Health Partners.

