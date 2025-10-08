Protos Security Launches New Client Portal Experience

Brings Real-Time Visibility to Guarding and Off-Duty Security Programs

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protos Security, a leading provider of integrated security solutions across North America, today announced the official launch of its reimagined Protos Client Portal, a centralized platform designed to empower organizations with unparalleled control over their security programs. The upgraded technology was unveiled last week at the GSX 2025 Conference in New Orleans, where attendees experienced live demos of its intuitive data navigation, real-time insights and interactive mapping interfaces.

Security leaders across industries often face disjointed systems, delayed reporting and challenges in prioritizing critical issues across complex operations. The Protos Client Portal addresses these pain-points by delivering a streamlined, data-driven experience that enhances decision-making and operational efficiency. As the cornerstone of Protos' proprietary software suite, the client portal reinforces the company's commitment to pioneering security technology.

"Security programs can be complex, especially when they involve multiple sites, vendors and reporting structures," said Cameron Tabor, Protos Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. "The Protos Client Portal simplifies that complexity. By bringing everything into one secure, dynamic platform, our clients can instantly see critical performance metrics, analyze historical and real-time data and drill into specifics to address immediate needs. This combination of clarity and flexibility sets a new standard for security management."

Designed with client needs at the center, the Protos Client Portal empowers organizations through:

Clear, Prioritized Performance Insights – Concise metrics highlight key areas of focus, guiding users to address critical issues efficiently without sifting through complex data.

Concise metrics highlight key areas of focus, guiding users to address critical issues efficiently without sifting through complex data. Historical and Real-Time Analysis – A unique blend of past performance trends and up-to-the-minute indicators enables clients to strategically plan future security postures while responding to current activity.

A unique blend of past performance trends and up-to-the-minute indicators enables clients to strategically plan future security postures while responding to current activity. Flexible Data Exploration – Users can dive into data through customizable date ranges, aggregate or individual data point analysis and trending tools, ensuring rapid access to actionable insights.

Users can dive into data through customizable date ranges, aggregate or individual data point analysis and trending tools, ensuring rapid access to actionable insights. Intuitive Navigation and Actionable Tools – The portal's user-friendly structure streamlines workflows, enabling clients to request new services, review incident and touring logs and monitor their entire security operation via dynamic, real-time mapping interfaces.

The portal's user-friendly structure streamlines workflows, enabling clients to request new services, review incident and touring logs and monitor their entire security operation via dynamic, real-time mapping interfaces. Marries Traditional Guarding, Off-Duty and Specialized Services – All Protos service lines are visualized in the portal and separated where needed so users can quickly assess everything from service needs to future budget planning.

"At GSX, we had the opportunity to showcase how this portal changes the game for security leaders," said Alyssa Wilson, Protos Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The response was overwhelmingly positive. Clients see the value in having immediate access to the insights and tools they need to stay ahead."

Now available to all Protos clients, the Protos Client Portal seamlessly scales to support single-site operations or nationwide portfolios. To explore how Protos' cutting-edge technology can elevate visibility, efficiency and control for your security program, visit protossecurity.com.

About Protos Security

Protos promises a modern security experience that never settles and dynamically adapts when, where and how it's needed. By vetting, training and orchestrating thousands of local owner/operator security vendors, plus the largest off-duty law enforcement network, Protos delivers scalable protection in any situation. Our proprietary platform puts improved staffing, vetting, training, visibility, accountability and flexibility at your fingertips, including custom reporting and actual-time billing. From the C-team to the field team, our organization is committed to hassle-free and always-accountable customer experience across all four of our security service lines: guarding, off-duty, specialized and remote. For more information on Protos, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

