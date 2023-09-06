PROTOSTAR COMMISSIONS NEW PIANO CONCERTO TO COMMEMORATE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF GERSHWIN'S RHAPSODY IN BLUE

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProtoStar Foundation is commissioning renowned composer Michael Schachter to compose a new piano concerto, which will premiere in 2024 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Gershwin's masterpiece, originally commissioned by Paul Whiteman, was first performed in New York City's Aeolian Hall on February 12, 1924. Schachter's composition will pay tribute to Gershwin's piece musically.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to write a new concerto in honor of the centennial of a true American masterwork — and, through engaging with our musical and cultural legacy, to contend with our present and future," Schachter said. "My humble gratitude to ProtoStar for their generous support and enthusiasm." Gary P. Poon, president of the ProtoStar Foundation, added, "We are fortunate to have such an esteemed artist as Michael compose a piece that pays homage to this iconic work by a great man."

Stay tuned for details about the date and venue of the world premiere of this amazing commission.

About Michael Schachter

Michael Schachter is a composer, writer, and pianist based in Burlington, VT. His compositions have been performed at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the Smithsonian to the Minnesota Centennial Showboat. Recent commissions include the Los Angeles Philharmonic (in collaboration with Davóne Tines, Caroline Shaw, and Tyshawn Sorey), Grammy-winning choir Conspirare, and the Miró Quartet. He is also developing his first project for television as writer, composer, and executive producer with Seaview Productions.

About ProtoStar Foundation

The ProtoStar Foundation is a California nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in San Diego. It is part of the ProtoStar Group, a set of pioneering companies that find resourceful ways to fund, develop, or incubate innovative projects and organizations that have a unique, compelling, and impactful social mission. Among its projects is the founding and sponsorship of the ProtoStar Innovative Series at the Conrad in La Jolla, California.

