PROTXX Launches Collaboration with Alberta Healthcare and Machine Learning Innovation Ecosystems

Multiple stakeholders within the Alberta healthcare ecosystem have identified an exciting range of innovative applications in clinical diagnoses, treatment, and rehabilitation of complex medical conditions in which multiple physiological systems are impaired, including injuries such as concussions, diseases such as Parkinson's disease, and age-related disorders such as stroke. The ease of use and level of quantitative assessment enabled by the PROTXX platform provide opportunities for better healthcare quality, outcomes, and value for large and diverse groups of Albertans.

PROTXX, Inc. subsidiary PROTXX Medical Ltd was recently incorporated in Alberta in order to support product development and pilot deployment initiatives with local customers and R&D partners, and to leverage the province's world-class expertise in both healthcare service delivery and machine learning to expand the company's employee base. Tanya Fir, Alberta Minister of Economic Development commented: "I want to commend PROTXX for choosing Alberta. Our province has a dynamic healthcare innovation ecosystem – and being recognized for our talent and expertise is a huge win that will spur future developments across multiple sectors of the economy. These pilots also support the strategic focus our province is taking for economic development through innovation, and I look forward to what's in store for the future."

PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: "Alberta's unique combination of healthcare innovation initiatives, world-class research institutions, and economic diversification strategy presents exciting opportunities for PROTXX to expand the development and commercial deployment of our innovations in wearable devices and machine learning, and to prove out the economic value of more quantified management of medical conditions that affect global patient populations numbering in the billions."

PROTXX was originally introduced into the Alberta health care ecosystem by Connection Silicon Valley and New West Networks, a Calgary and San Francisco based team supporting the efforts of Alberta's Economic Development Department to expand and diversify the province's tech sector. Christy Pierce, Director at New West Networks said: "AHS has been a great partner to work with on this investment opportunity. Their Innovation, Impact and Evidence team was instrumental in providing guidance on AHS' priorities and potential opportunities with the appropriate Strategic Clinical Networks (SCN) and clinics. AHS has also worked with us and Innovate Calgary to introduce PROTXX to collaborative research opportunities at the province's universities, providing exciting research opportunities and exposure to the commercial innovation process for our faculty and students."

PROTXX has developed clinical grade wearable sensors that enable rapid non-invasive classification and quantification of neurological, sensory, and musculoskeletal impairments due to fatigue, injury, and disease. PROTXX has further utilized the company's large proprietary data sets to develop and train machine learning models that can automate analytical tasks such as classifying specific medical conditions based upon unique patterns detected in the sensor data. PROTXX customers and partners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Japan are helping healthcare payers rein in costs, providers improve quality of care, and consumers gain greater access to higher quality care and improved outcomes. PROTXX innovations have been recognized with numerous industry, academic, and government awards from healthcare, medical engineering, wearable technology, data analytics, professional sports, defense, and state and local government organizations.

