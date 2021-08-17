Proud Moments ABA Ranks in top third of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

"We are honored to be recognized among this group of distinguished entrepreneurs. More than anything, we are incredibly proud of the dedication, hard work and commitment of our employees and therapists who, through joy and adversity, help us every day to deliver the gold standard of care to children diagnosed on the autism spectrum," said Eli Rubin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Proud Moments.

"It has been a true privilege to lead the Proud Moments team to this level of exciting growth. As the team at Inc. has shared, this recognition is a signal of even greater things to come for our company, our team and our mission – and we are greatly looking forward to what comes next," added Patricia Buiocchi, Chief Operating Officer, Proud Moments.

"From the day we started Proud Moments at our kitchen table, we have kept one thing sacred: our clinical quality. That continues to be our philosophy as we grow: to never compromise on the quality of care that we deliver to the families we serve. These high standards are what attracts the best people in ABA and beyond, and they are what propel us to the next level every day," added Chanie Rubin, Co-Founder and Chief Quality Officer, Proud Moments

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Proud Moments ABA

Proud Moments ABA is a Behavioral Health organization that provides services to individuals diagnosed with autism from birth to age 21. The organization provides medically necessary services utilizing behavior-analytic approaches ensuring that each client receives the Proud Moments gold standard of care. The highly qualified Board-Certified Behavior Analysts and Licensed Behavior Analysts at Proud Moments possess years of experience and knowledge of research-based techniques, utilizing their extensive skills to improve social, behavioral and adaptive skills with individually tailored programs of therapy.

Proud Moments ABA currently operates across fourteen (14) states and growing: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, New Mexico, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada and Colorado.

Visit us to learn more: www.proudmomentsaba.com

