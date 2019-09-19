Proud Past, Promising Future: Briggs & Stratton Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its Commercial Products Facility

In 2004, Briggs & Stratton Corporation acquired Ferris Industries – manufacturer of commercial-grade outdoor power equipment - in an effort to diversify its product portfolio and expand its business to serve the growing commercial landscape industry. Since then, the company has seen tremendous growth in its commercial business, necessitating an expansion of its Ferris ® facility, previously located in Munnsville, NY.

According to Todd Teske, Chairman, President & CEO of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, "This expansion is the result of strong sales growth of commercial products the Company has achieved over the past several years and will position it well for continued future growth. In 2013, commercial engines and products were less than 13% of total sales; and now, they represent more than 30% of our sales."

"We would like to thank the State of New York as well as Oneida County and the City of Sherrill officials for their efforts in making this expansion possible. This is really a testament to the great workforce in this state and region and could not have been done without their support," said Harold Redman, senior vice president and president of the Company's Turf & Consumer Products Group.

At the celebration, nearly 500 employees were present and recognized for their hard work, flexibility and dedication in the midst of the move. "I would be remiss to not thank our great employees who stepped up to the challenge of moving, acclimating to a new environment and continuing to build the top-of-the-line products we're known for," says Harold Redman, senior vice president and president of the Company's Turf & Consumer Products Group. He continued, "One of the things I love most about the products made here is the pride that goes into each and every unit built. We truly believe that great products are a reflection of the people who build them."

The Company states the new facility and commercial sales growth resulted in the creation of approximately 50 new, full-time jobs in the Sherrill facility.

In addition to the new Sherrill facility which now manufactures commercial lawn care products from Briggs & Stratton's Ferris, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Snapper Pro® and Billy Goat® brands, the Company also leases warehouse space at another facility in Sherrill.

