PROUD PET PARENTS TEAM UP WITH GLOBAL SUPERSTAR MEGHAN TRAINOR AND FRESHPET TO SUPPORT ANIMAL SHELTERS

Freshpet launches its first apparel collection in collaboration with the singer just in time for the holidays, with 100% of proceeds going to animal rescues

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshpet (NYSE: FRPT) today launches its first-ever apparel collection with its global superstar partner Meghan Trainor in time for the holiday season. The collection includes a "Dog Mom" and "Dog Dad" sweatshirt - sold separately or bundled with other pet-related products. Available only on https://shop.freshpet.com/ , consumers can select from an assortment of new, on-trend products. All proceeds from sales are going to Freshpet's partner animal rescues including St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, Pennsylvania SPCA, Stray Dog Rescue, and Wags & Walks LA.

Global Superstar Meghan Trainor and Freshpet partner to benefit animal rescue shelters this holiday season, by donating 100% of proceeds. Photo Credit Philip Macias

"When we released the "I'm A Dog Mom" music video, there were a lot of people asking for the "Dog Mom" sweatshirt I wore in it. So, I thought, why not design some for the holidays, and give back at the same time!" said Trainor. "I am proud to be a Dog Mom to my four girls, even more proud to kick off the holiday season by raising money and awareness for animal shelters around the country."

The collection includes a "Dog Mom" long-sleeved sweatshirt, a "Dog Dad" long-sleeved sweatshirt, a green bandana, and a green stainless-steel dog bowl. Prices range from $49.95 to $69.95. A free gift will be included with every purchase and all sales are final.

"We are excited to launch the next phase of our partnership with Meghan by creating our first apparel collection," said Scott Morris, Freshpet Co-Founder and President. "We know how much shelters are struggling around the country, and so when this opportunity arose, we were honored to be involved and excited to see where it will go."

For more information, please visit Freshpet.com/meghan-trainor.

About Freshpet x Meghan Trainor

In April 2024, Freshpet announced a partnership with global superstar Meghan Trainor, the pop hitmaker behind "All About That Bass," "Made You Look," and her recent hit with T-Pain, "Been Like This". As part of the Freshpet campaign, Trainor wrote and recorded "I'm a Dog Mom," a new song and video specifically highlighting her love of being a dog mom and the importance she places on feeding real, healthy food to pets. Meghan and her four dogs appeared in the unique music video. She continues to appear in a wide-reaching digital, streaming, and social media campaign.

About Freshpet

Freshpet is the leading fresh food for dogs and cats, feeding fresh to over 12 million pet households. Since its conception in 2006, Freshpet has been on a mission to transform the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, nutritious food, while pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices. The recipes are developed by Veterinarian Nutritionists and made with natural whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, which are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness. Sustainably-made in Bethlehem, PA and their new Kitchens in Ennis, TX, Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in local markets, or are delivered direct to consumers.

Freshpet is available in a growing number of mass, grocery, natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. for direct delivery in select markets. From the care taken in partnering with farmers whose values align with theirs, to how each recipe is made, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

