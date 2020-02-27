Proudfoot makes the list of leading Management Consultancies in 2020

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Proudfoot (www.proudfoot.com) is recognized by Financial Times as one of the UK's Leading Management Consultancies in their 3rd annual rating of the consulting market. Proudfoot is recognized for its service excellence in the automotive industry and joins the likes of KPMG Advisory, PwC Consulting and McKinsey and Company. Proudfoot's automotive clients include industry leaders such as BMW, Nissan and Mercedes Benz.

This recent accolade follows other industry awards including Forbes Management Consulting Award (2018 and 2019), as well as CEO of the year 2019 by CEO Magazine.

Proudfoot's Global CEO Pamela Hackett says, "This award is a huge accomplishment for the entire Proudfoot team to be recognized by the world's leading business publication, The Financial Times, our clients and industry peers."

According to Hackett, "The future of business is unquestionably people - employee engagement is key to national economic success. The need to focus on people comes as industries are disrupted. Proudfoot enables businesses to achieve extraordinary operational results by working with clients to change the way their people work. This is why we are delighted to be recognized by The Financial Times."

"It is also important to remember that the UK's business landscape is changing as it braces itself for a slowdown in the face of post-Brexit uncertainties. To overcome this change, leaders need to rethink design, implementation and acceleration of operational and digital transformation through people. By collaborating with front-line supervisors, middle management, and senior executives to implement solutions that transform an organization's operations, we're confident that businesses can manage an uncertain future," she concludes.

According to consultancy.uk website, consultants have been in heavy demand from clients looking to soften the blow of Britain's secession from the European Union. The UK consulting market has grown to a size of GBP8.2 billion, following annual revenue growth of 5.6% in 2018.

About Proudfoot (www.proudfoot.com):

Proudfoot is the world's leading operational management consulting firm and is obsessed with delivering value to clients. We specialize in operational and digital transformation programs. Uniquely, we do this by building capability in your people and engaging them to deliver measurable results. We see consulting as an investment not a cost. With 30,000+ implementation and improvement projects under our belt, we are fanatical with delivering tangible results. Our scorecard shows a minimum return on investment of 400% (avg.) in the first year of a client engagement. We work with clients to implement strategy, achieve improvement objectives and change behaviors. Founded by Alexander Proudfoot in 1946, we work with mid and large cap organizations across industry sectors at the frontline.

