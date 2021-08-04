Proudly announcing HH Global's full suite of ESG targets

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At HH Global it is important to us that we ensure our organisation grows both responsibly and sustainably, therefore our Innovation with Purpose strategy continues to evolve. A key objective of this is to enhance and develop our holistic approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities.

The ambitions of many organisations are yet to be distilled into targets in this area. HH Global is demonstrating genuine leadership by showing our clients, colleagues and suppliers the commitments we are making, relevant not only to our own operations but to the whole of our supply chain.

In 2020 we joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to create a clearly-defined path for emissions reductions, having previously adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a blueprint for positively influencing global challenges. That same year we published our first commitment and targets aligned to 'SDG 13 Climate Action'.

We are pleased to announce that through the ambition, collaboration, and support of everyone here at HH Global, we are now able to publish the targets aligned to our supporting prioritised goals:

8 DECENT WORK AND ECONOMIC GROWTH (PROMOTE SUSTAINED, INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH)



Our Commitment

We are committed to ensuring that HH Global is a great place to work, and that our suppliers provide decent working conditions for their employees with a fair wage and strong employee rights.

Our Targets

Employees of our business will be paid a Living Wage and we will require confirmation of a Living Wage policy from 100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* by 2025

100% of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* to align with our clearly defined environmental and social standards or have appropriate corrective action plans in place by 2025

All of our Tier 1 (direct) suppliers* to receive information and guidance on the Sustainable Development Goals with 30% demonstrating their support by 2025

*Suppliers that make up 95% of HH Global spend

10 REDUCED INEQUALITIES (REDUCE INEQUALITY WITHIN AND AMONG COUNTRIES BY 2030)

Our Commitment

We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive business that reflects the communities in which we operate and that the rights and opportunities of every person should be respected, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or socio-economic background.

Our Targets

HH Global Leadership* to have 30% representation based on Gender, Race & Ethnicity and Age & Generation, by 2025

15% of the HH Global annual spend will be placed with Small & Diverse Business suppliers by 2025

All people development and training programmes to include DE&I principles, and be completed by 100% of employees by 2025

*Group Management Board and Regional Leadership Teams

12 RESPONSIBLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION (ENSURE SUSTAINABLE CONSUMPTION AND PRODUCTION PATTERNS)

Our Commitment

We will ensure products are sourced and produced responsibly, while also helping our clients to look at more sustainable forms of consumption.

Our Targets

We commit to educating our clients on the availability of alternative solutions to plastic and cellulosic fibre based materials, and increasing the use of recycled content in production by 20% by 2025 (vs baseline of 2021)

We commit to providing all clients environmental impact calculations at quotation stage by 2025

We will eliminate single-use plastics in our own offices by 2025

13 CLIMATE ACTION (TAKE URGENT ACTION TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS IMPACTS)

Our Commitment

We will help keep global warming below 1.5C by reducing our carbon footprint and moving to net zero emissions

Our Targets

100% renewable energy in our operations by 2025

25% reduction in emissions by 2025*

Net zero emissions from our entire value chain by 2035

*Per $1million of revenue

In addition to continuing to embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels of our business, these additional targets place greater focus on ensuring decent working conditions and economic growth for our supply chain.

As a partner to many of the world's largest brands, the steps we take to achieve these targets will resonate with their own strategies and provide a shared and valued narrative that further distinguishes HH Global as the market leader.

Our commitment to these ambitious targets is hugely significant and amplifies the importance of businesses keeping sustainability at the forefront of their growth.

