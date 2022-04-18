ProV International launches a stunning Salesforce center of excellence in the Dominican Republic

Prov International is expanding into the Dominican Republic market with promise of economic growth. The Tampa based technology consulting firm is prepared to be a strong community player and help diversify the Dominican local economy by bringing customers and companies together with Salesforce.

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prov International is expanding into the Dominican Republic market with promise of economic growth. The Tampa based technology consulting firm is prepared to be a strong community player and help diversify the Dominican local economy by bringing customers and companies together with Salesforce.

It is commonly known that good work demands more work. This phrase is true of ProV International, a technology firm that has distinguished itself from the rest by their years of proven excellence in equipping modern-day companies with the evolving world of technology through a comprehensive, step-by-step process.

ProV International has succeeded in creating more than 600 full and part-time jobs across the world, while investing above $10 million dollars in the employment of software engineers, senior solution architects, developers, and business analysts to mention a few.

With a track record of inspiring growth, creation of jobs and economic opportunities, ProV is determined to replicate these results in the Dominican Republic. As a pioneer in the industry, it is certain that ProV's investments will continue to attract more businesses and tech talent to Santo Domingo thus translating to a boost to the economy. The Santo Domingo Tech Hub includes technology roles in software development, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning alongside non-tech corporate roles in product management, human resources, finance and much more.

ProV plans to spend a significant amount of time, effort and investment to make their Salesforce implementations the best it can be. Launching this Salesforce Center of Excellence ensures they are running efficiently, agile and can bring customer success.

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader inaugurated ProV's Salesforce Center of Excellence. This ceremony served as a historical marker and celebrated the significant investment and promise that ProV has made to own one of the most successful centers of excellence within the Salesforce ecosystem.

This world-class center of excellence will drive global and large multi-division Salesforce projects, align business and IT operations and allow us to develop in-house salesforce expertise across different areas. The Salesforce Center of Excellence inauguration was covered on National TV, the front page of newspapers, the president's social media and hundreds of websites online. ProV is thankful for this opportunity and looks forward to creating a bright future for Salesforce customers.

ProV International is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in streamlining processes, increasing service quality and keeping workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your business's complexity with innovative tech solutions you won't be able to find anywhere else.

Serving a large spectrum of customers, we believe and invest in your organization's vision and goals. Start a conversation with us at https://www.provintl.com/contact-us

