ProV International Named a Finalist for the 2020 IFS Global System Integrator Partner of the Year Awards

The IFS Partner of the Year Awards is a special event, as it is that time of the year when the best among the IFS partner ecosystem are recognized. For ProV, this is the second time to feel proud, as they took home the win for the 2017 IFS Enterprise Partner of the Year Awards.

The IFS Partner of the Year Awards are bestowed after careful consideration, and recognize the value delivered to customers by IFS partners. The ProV international team is today a proven expert, and specializes in deploying, managing and maintaining IFS support services, IFS cloud services, IFS managed services, IFS development and value added solutions.

"We're proud to be named as a finalist for an award that recognizes our efforts to consistently deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Ajit Nair, CEO of ProV International, Inc.

ProV's IFS solutions are complete and cater to clients in the manufacturing and goods distribution industries, asset maintenance and service focused ventures. As Enterprise solutions, these platforms are intended to create a competitive edge with specific functionalities. The domains catered to include IFS Financials, IFS Engineering, IFS Projects, IFS Manufacturing, IFS Supply Chain, IFS Sales and Service, and more.

A prime instance of ProV's IFS capabilities occurred recently, when its team catered to an offshore drilling client in Saudi Arabia, deploying the IFS ERP software solution along with a support team. Battling the Covid-19 situation, the team successfully completed the assignment, earning praise from the client management for their proven knowledge, skills and commitment to the organization and its growth.

ProV International has raised the bar of possibilities when it comes to connecting the human and digital experiences. As a global consulting firm, it has delivered on the promise of streamlining all processes, reducing complexity of administration with simple digital solutions. It has thus cultivated a global partnership network to offer clients customized solutions in three critical domains – employee experiences (field service, IT and HR), customer experiences (customer service and relationship management, virtual support), and digital experiences (intelligent apps and infrastructure, IT operations, Testing as a Service).

