Provable Markets achieves significant milestone with approval of FINRA broker-dealer application

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provable Markets is proud to announce its acceptance as a new member broker-dealer of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Under the terms of its new member agreement, among other business lines, Provable Markets received permission to operate its alternative trading system (ATS), Aurora. The Firm has since promptly filed Form ATS with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is the last regulatory approval required before going live.

"As Provable Markets continues to thoughtfully and deliberately execute on the near and long term plans it set out a little under a year ago, we would be remiss if we did not emphasize the importance in reaching this milestone," said Matt Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Provable Markets . "This was truly a team effort on all sides, and we thank FINRA for their diligence and constructive interaction during this process. As we have stated many times, we believe that solutions for the markets and regulation are not diametrically opposed, and we are excited about this development's impact on our ability to provide meaningful and lasting improvements for all participants."