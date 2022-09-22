Provalus Opens New Technology Innovation Center in Historic Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Provalus' Newest Operation Will Bring Over 200 New Tech Jobs to Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provalus announces the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capitol city of the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. As the solutions & managed services brand of Optomi Professional Services, Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.

Provalus expansion

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. commented, "Provalus is focused on bringing jobs and opportunities to rural America and restoring downtown infrastructure, the same principles we value so greatly here at the Cherokee Nation. It's why we knew early on we had to ensure Provalus selected Tahlequah, our capital city, as their newest location. To be a valuable partner the Cherokee Nation is purchasing the 12,000 square-foot Foundry building downtown and leasing it back to the Tahlequah Development Authority for Provalus' use on a sustainable basis. We believe Provalus and this investment is good for Tahlequah, the region and our citizens. We look forward to seeing the many ways our capital city will prosper from this investment."

Laura Chevalier, President of Provalus commented, "Oklahoma and the city of Tahlequah have really embraced technology and recognize what that can mean for creating a skilled population in the region. Between the local talent, students graduating from the career tech center programs and NSU, we feel as though we have a community and talent pool that recognize the career path and opportunity within the tech field."

The entire Provalus team is grateful for the collaboration and hard work to secure the relationship with this community located in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. When addressing why Provalus chose Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Provalus Vice President of Facilities, Will Ruzic said, "Tahlequah stood out because of the people. When we experienced just how strong the partnership is between all of the entities here, we just knew this would be a community we could call home. Our business is about collaboration and partnership and innovation. All of the attributes that make our business successful are present here. We're looking forward to partnering with the people of Tahlequah to influence revitalization in this community."

Provalus is elevating under-employed individuals by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. By up-skilling local American talent, Provalus is able to provide Fortune-listed companies with the dependable, quality, and practical services they need. It specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support.

Nathan Reed, President/CEO of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority commented,

"The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority is thrilled to welcome Provalus to our community. We could not be happier Provalus chose Tahlequah and thank them for considering and choosing our community for their investment. They will bring over 200 well paying, stable jobs to Downtown Tahlequah over the next several years. This influx of new jobs in the Downtown area will continue to strengthen the community and provide opportunities for local businesses. This is a huge win for Tahlequah and the surrounding area as we look to continue growing our community and providing opportunities to improve quality of place."

Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit provalus.com/apply.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES:

We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus specializes in professional services including Business Process Optimization, Infrastructure Operations (HD, IAM, NOC, SOC) and Application & ITO Support Services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune-listed companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive... PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Christen Black, CMO of Optomi Professional Services

844.874.8562

[email protected]

www.provalus.com

SOURCE Provalus