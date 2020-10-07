Provalus Revitalization Efforts Underway as Construction on the New Alabama Facility Begins

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is in full swing on the new 50,000 square foot campus in Brewton, Alabama. The technology-inspired facility will house hundreds of newly-trained individuals from the community. A diverse mix of women, military veterans and individuals from all walks of life have found leading-edge careers in the technology industry through the mission of Provalus. The facility is the firm's flagship location with secure rooms, key card access, conversation spaces, inviting break areas and an outdoor courtyard in addition to the modern individual workspaces.

Construction is expected to complete in the summer of 2021. The modern space will allow the Provalus teams to serve the company's Fortune 500 clients efficiently and effectively.

Brewton Mayor Yank Lovelace commented, "There is no way to overstate our excitement at the start of the construction phase of this project. From our successful economic development strategy to forging a lasting partnership with the leadership at Provalus, this company's success is key to our downtown revival. None of it could have happened without dedicated support from Gov. Kay Ivey, ADECA, DRA, local financial institutions and many other state agencies that helped fund this endeavor." Mayor Lovelace added, "Watching the headquarters take shape is the payoff for the hard work that many, many people put in to make this happen."

Provalus is elevating under-served communities by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent in the U.S. Services in the areas of BPO, ITO and Helpdesk will be available from the facility. The work provides companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America.

"Our main mission is to provide value to the U.S. by bringing jobs back… especially to rural areas," commented Chuck Ruggiero, President of Provalus. The IT solutions needs that have been traditionally outsourced overseas can now be serviced here in the U.S. through Provalus.

Construction Manager Merrill Stewart of Birmingham-based Steward/Perry Company, Inc. commented, "I am excited anytime we start construction on a public/private project, particularly one with the potential to spur downtown growth like this one," he said. "When there is adaptive re-use as we have in this case, there are always unknowns to be discovered, but the end result is redevelopment of the city center and a 'catalyst for future growth'", Stewart said, "All that growth generates tax revenue for the city. We are also seeing movement nationally from urban areas to smaller cities for several reasons, including safety, quality of life and cost of living. Companies are moving as well for the lower costs to produce and hire."

Stewart, who brings more than 46 years' experience in construction and development to the project, said the team had "polished the building design so that it is special but also respectful of the design of existing buildings," so all is complementary. "I have worked on many urban redevelopment projects, and it shows people there is value in redevelopment. Our goal for Brewton is that this project will energize the community to the point people will desire to live in the downtown, walk to shops and restaurants and to work," added Stewart.

Optomi Professional Services, the parent company of the Provalus brand, is one of the fastest-growing tech talent firms in the U.S. and makes a practice of implementing strategies that stand out from the competition as the most leading-edge and successful.

CONTACT:

Christen Black

CMO, Optomi Professional Services

https://www.linkedin.com/in/christenblack

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Provalus LinkedIn

SOURCE Provalus