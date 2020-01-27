Provana LLC acquires TriVium Systems

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provana , a leading provider of best-in-class solutions for contact centers, is proud to announce its acquisition of TriVium Systems . TriVium, an Oregon-based company, is a leading provider of call recording, reporting, and analytics solutions.

Provana, with a global staff of over 1,400, invests heavily in technologies to transform call centers. The utilization of speech analytics to understand the needs of the Consumer drives the evolution of call centers into process automation, AI-driven chat bots, omnichannel communication, and right-sourcing of staffing needs.

This strategic acquisition gives Provana access to the assets and products developed by TriVium - which will be integrated within Provana's own product suite. It further bolsters Provana's vision of creating a robust ecosystem of intelligent solutions designed to drive performance and growth.

Mathews Manaloor, the CEO of TriVium Systems, is excited about the synergies this acquisition will bring. "Joining Provana allows us to utilize the extensive knowledge and experience in SonicView Call Recording solutions from TriVium, and integrate it deeply into a broad set of customer contact, communication, and analytics solutions."

Provana will continue serving TriVium clients under Provana's banner without operational or service-level disruption. The integrated product suite will help showcase the best of both Provana and TriVium through a superior consumer contact solution.

"Bringing the TriVium team on board allows us to continue supporting and innovating on the core SonicView product, as a best-in-class solution," says Sean Clark, Senior Vice President of Platforms at Provana. "With SonicView becoming an integral part of our call center solutions, we will be able to offer vastly increased value and operational insight from Speech to improve the customer journey."

About Provana

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Provana offers cutting-edge technology platforms and a large global workforce with depth and breadth of experience to small-medium businesses and networked enterprises. The combination of technology expertise and a global delivery model makes Provana the perfect partner to help your firm increase profitability, improve performance and exceed client expectations.

About TriVium

TriVium is a leading provider of call recording, reporting and analytics applications that extends its services to small business and large enterprise customers spanning over multiple locations. TriVium's range of solutions, including SonicView™ Call Recording and CallAnalyst™, help organizations enhance customer satisfaction, facilitate dispute resolution, improve regulatory compliance and impact their bottom lines with quick and tangible ROI.

