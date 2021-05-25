ProVantaCare Set to Expand Leadership in Managed Care Services

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVantaCare is leading the way in managed care with its proven, innovative model for coordinating services in the fields of behavioral health, drug and alcohol addiction, long-term care services, physical disabilities, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Some of the state's largest social service and human service providers are part of the provider-owned network, which began as the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Services Organization (RCPSO) in 2014. After a seven-year track record of success, RCPSO has completed its months-long transition into the newly named ProVantaCare.

With more than 80 owners, ProVantaCare specializes in partnering with managed care organizations to expand access by assembling quality care networks that perform to the highest standards in these social service and human service fields.

ProVantaCare's innovative models drive enhancements through improvements with data management, streamlined contracting, and streamlined operations. Because of its expansive network and years of expertise, customers and clients can be confident about continuously improved outcomes, an area of intense focus among state and federal regulators.

"I'm excited about the new name and new direction," said Susan Blue, President of Community Services Group and Board Chair of ProVantaCare. "We have an established track record of relationships with regulators, payers, and other stakeholders, and now we have a new identity that better defines what we do --- and one that our customers and clients can relate to."

RCPSO was started by members of the Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association, one of the largest and most diverse state health and human services trade associations in the nation, with more than 350 members serving well over 1 million Pennsylvanians annually. ProVantaCare is a fully separate, stand-alone organization with its own bylaws and board of directors.

