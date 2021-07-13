ProVantageX Announces Partnership with WideOrbit

The first phase of the partnership will allow WO Traffic's TV station clients running WideOrbit's ADO for Stations toolset to leverage PVX's multivariant optimization and algorithmic ratings projection tools to increase their overall ratings yield. The integration will evolve to allow station side users to execute multi-week optimization for their entire ratings inventory through PVX's optimization platform. "The power of PVX is the ability to determine the best possible ratings use for every spot on a station's line-up. That kind of power goes directly to the bottom-line," said Ted Kramer EVP of Sales for ProVantageX, "but activating that power is only possible if you can directly connect it to the high caliber of inventory, traffic management and ADO tools that WideOrbit provides."

WideOrbit software is the inventory management and System of Record for more than 90% of local TV broadcasters and is at the forefront of innovation in the space. "Industry leaders look to companies like WideOrbit and PVX to continue to push the envelope for what is possible for the broadcast industry. Our partnership is a 'Peanut butter meets chocolate' moment, and we couldn't be more excited about how this will benefit WideOrbit clients," said Will Offeman, WideOrbit's Chief Product Officer.

"We pride ourselves on providing a solid foundation for stations to manage, execute, and scale ad trafficking and sales, now and into the future," said Offeman. "Increased automation and improved optimization for inventory yield management by integrating PVX's ratings prediction tools directly into our traffic optimization tools will ensure our clients will be ready for that future."

PVX integrations like this one will provide incredible value for suppliers right out of the box, but even more importantly, they will provide a true foundation for evolving business models including turnkey pay for performance. Future integrations will provide for additional uses of PVX's algorithmically generated program estimates and optimization tools to create new revenue opportunities. WideOrbit joins a growing list of companies with which PVX has inked deals in an effort to bring integrated solutions that will benefit advertisers, agencies, and stations alike. "Our philosophy is to find the smartest minds in the industry and join forces with them to bring overall value to the media world," said Kramer. By creating an integrated technology web with WideOrbit, PVX is delivering on that philosophy."

"WideOrbit is working towards a new era of efficiencies in TV buying and selling," said Offeman. "Working with PVX will ensure that WideOrbit is helping lead the conversation in how we get there."

About ProVantageX

ProVantageX (PVX) is the most complete, two-way connected platform for the buying and selling of local Television media in the US. PVX combines the power of automation and data to bring value and operational efficiency to advertisers. Its ground-breaking technology allows media professionals to focus more time on strategic creativity, while helping them improve value by seamlessly blending and optimizing qualitative and quantitative data to precise campaign designs.

PVX is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at ProVantageX.com or visit our LinkedIn or Facebook page.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the System of Record for more than $38 Billion in advertising spend annually. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, ABC/Disney, Fox, ViacomCBS, AMC, Univision, Meredith, Audacy, and Cumulus have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

SOURCE ProVantageX (PVX)