Provarity Launches "Instynx"

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provarity, Inc., the pioneer in technical sales orchestration, today announced the general availability of Provarity Instynx, the presales platform designed to modernize the most critical phase of the enterprise sales cycle. As the industry's first intuitive presales platform built on a foundational AI-Native architecture, Instynx analyzes and automates the complex workflows associated with Proofs of Concept (POCs) and technical evaluations, turning them from manual bottlenecks into high velocity revenue engines.

Provarity customers are accelerating time to revenue, by compressing POC cycles by 30%, and realizing a 5% reduction in pursuing unqualified technical evaluations. Customers have seen a 5% increase in technical win rates which has translated to millions of dollars annually.

"The presales function is overdue for modernization. Legacy CRMs and bolt-on tools weren't designed for how buying decisions actually happen today, and they certainly weren't built for an agentic world," according to Philip Carter, GVP and GM – AI, Data and Automation research at IDC. "Rather than retrofitting AI onto existing workflows, Provarity has built an AI-native architecture from the ground up in the form of its Intstynx platform. The combination of the technical foundation with genuine domain expertise ensures they are well-positioned to help organizations treat presales as the strategic, measurable growth driver that it should be."

In today's B2B landscape, the technical win is the ultimate gatekeeper. CRM and Sales Engagement tools have effectively optimized the top of the sales funnel. However, the technical evaluation, where products must prove their value, has remained a "black box" of multiple tools, spreadsheets, and manual tracking. Provarity Instynx solves this by providing real-time visibility, automated success criteria tracking, and AI-driven health signals that allow presales teams to replicate their best technical motions at scale. Customers using Provarity have enabled their Solutions Engineers to manage 10% more POCs without increasing headcount. SE's are more efficient and empowered to focus on the deals more likely to close.

"Presales is the heartbeat of any successful technology organization, yet it is often the most underserved department in terms of purpose-built solutions," said Steve Davis, CEO of Provarity. "We built Instynx because we recognize that technical evaluations are the riskiest stage of the sales cycle; they are the catalysts that literally make or break quarters. When a POC stalls due to a lack of visibility or poor coordination, the entire deal is at risk. "

The Instynx platform introduces several industry-first capabilities:

AI-Native Orchestration: Unlike traditional tools with AI "add-ons," Instynx uses a core AI engine to predict deal slippage and automate the creation of tailored evaluation frameworks .

. Intuitive POC Automation: Eliminates manual administrative work, allowing Solutions Engineers (SEs) to focus on strategic technical consulting rather than data entry .

. Technical Win Forecasting: Provides CROs and sales leaders with a "Technical Health Score," offering a data-driven look at which deals are poised to close based on objective success criteria .

In 2026, companies can no longer afford to leave their most expensive resources, their technical sellers, working in the dark. By automating the POC, companies aren't just saving time; they're increasing the probability of the technical win. Organizations using Instynx to increase Solution Consultant efficiency reduce onboarding time for new technical sellers by 5%, allowing teams to scale impact faster without sacrificing quality. Provarity's mission with Instynx is to ensure that when a product is the right fit for a customer, the process of proving that fit is seamless, transparent, and undeniably fast.

"Partnering with Provarity has created significant improvements for our global technical sales organization," said DJ Koehler, VP of Worldwide Sales Engineering at Cyera. "Before Provarity, our POCs were managed in silos; today, they are orchestrated with precision. The release of Instynx is exactly what we've come to expect from the Provarity team; pioneering, intuitive technology that doesn't just add features, but fundamentally rethinks how we win. We are excited to leverage this AI-native architecture to further accelerate our sales velocity."

Kristi Thiele, Vice President, WW Sales Engineering, Solutions Center, and Enablement at Gigamon, added, "Provarity has been an integral component of our sales engineering process for years. I start everyday by checking Provarity for intelligence within our technical evaluations to ensure our team has the best chance of winning. We are very excited to deploy Instynx and move to an AI Native architecture, allowing us the ability to act efficiently and increase the revenue related to proofs of concept."

For more information on Provarity Instynx or to request a demo, visit www.provarity.ai .

About Provarity, Inc.

Provarity is the leader in Presales Automation and Analysis. Founded by industry veterans from Oracle, Salesforce, and leading cybersecurity startups, Provarity provides a unified platform to manage, track, and forecast technical evaluations. Provarity helps enterprise software companies close deals faster and deliver consistent customer value. Visit us at Provarity.ai or Follow Us on LinkedIn.

