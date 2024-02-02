Proven Behavior Solutions Appoints Mark Donovan to Board of Directors

News provided by

Proven Behavior Solutions

02 Feb, 2024, 16:14 ET

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven Behavior Solutions ("Proven"), a leading provider of clinical services to children and adolescents diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Southeast Massachusetts, announced today that it has appointed a new independent director, Mark Donovan, to its Board of Directors.

Continue Reading
Mark Donovan, member of the Board of Directors for Proven Behavior Solutions.
Mark Donovan, member of the Board of Directors for Proven Behavior Solutions.

Donovan most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Attain ABA, a multi-state provider of ABA therapy services. In his time at Attain ABA, the Company expanded to serve clients and their families in ten states. Donovan also serves as a Board Director at Aesthetic Partners and Southern Family Dental Partners.

In prior roles, Donovan has served as Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development at Vantage Oncology. Before his time as an operator, Donovan was a Partner at Salix Ventures, a healthcare growth capital firm investing across healthcare services and healthcare technology.

"It's a privilege to join an organization so focused on human development and delivering meaningful outcomes for its clients and families. It's not every day that you can partner with business leaders whose values align so closely with yours," said Donovan.

Proven's unique clinical approach is built on providing personalized multi-disciplinary care plans to clients and their families and offering robust support to its clinicians. Proven provides both clinic-based and in-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, and special education advocacy services. Additionally, through Proven Assistive Technology, the company provides technological solutions to enable independent living for anyone with a disability in Eastern Massachusetts. Donovan will be instrumental in supporting the company's near-term geographic and service expansion strategy.    

"I am thrilled to work with such an accomplished founder, operator, and investor," said Scott Snider, Proven's CEO. "Mark has seen firsthand how private companies can address some of healthcare's most significant challenges from multiple angles. His directly relevant experience with Attain will be an invaluable source of new ideas, validation, and reassuring perspective as we continue to grow across Southern New England."

About Proven Behavior Solutions

Proven Behavior Solutions is committed to empowering children and adolescents affected by ASD in Southeast Massachusetts. Proven's clinical team is comprised of highly experienced Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs), Occupational Therapists (OTs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs), and clinically trained advocates delivering care in the home, community, and clinic settings.

SOURCE Proven Behavior Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.