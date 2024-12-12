Proven Behavior Solutions Expands its Reach with the Acquisition of Prism Autism Education & Consultation

Partnership enhances services and employee opportunities

NORWELL, Mass. and FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven Behavior Solutions, a leading provider of outpatient therapy services for children with autism in Massachusetts, is proud to announce the acquisition of Prism Autism Education & Consultation of Connecticut. This strategic partnership will expand Proven's geographic reach and service offerings while enhancing opportunities for both organizations' employees and clients.

Prism Autism Education & Consultation supports children with autism and their families in Central Connecticut. Prism provides clinical center-based Applied Behavior Analysis in two locations and also operates Prism Academy, a private special education school for children with autism that require out-of-district placement.

Proven Behavior Solutions and Prism Autism Education & Consultation will work together to integrate their operations, share best practices, and increase access to exceptional clinical services. The two organizations share a deep commitment to family-centered care, evidence-based treatment, and a focus on creating positive, lasting impacts for individuals with autism and their families.

"We are excited to welcome Prism into the Proven family," said Scott Snider, CEO of Proven Behavior Solutions. "This partnership strengthens our ability to offer even more comprehensive, high-quality services to children with autism. We look forward to combining our resources, expertise, and innovative approaches to further our shared mission of delivering exceptional care."

Both Proven Behavior Solutions and Prism Autism Education & Consultation will continue to operate at their current locations under their respective brands, ensuring seamless service delivery.

"This partnership brings exciting opportunities, including improved technology, additional training resources, and new operational efficiencies that will support both professional growth and expand our mission to provide outstanding care," said Rachael Coburn, CEO, Prism Autism Education & Consultation. "I am excited to continue to serve Prism in my leadership role, ensuring continuity and stability both during and following the transition."

If you have any questions or would like to learn how to become a client, please visit https://provenaba.com/contact-us/ or https://www.prismautism.com/contact/.

About Proven Behavior Solutions

Proven Behavior Solutions is a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and other autism-related services across Eastern Massachusetts. Known for its evidence-based treatment and commitment to the highest standards of care, Proven Behavior Solutions focuses on delivering individualized therapy that improves the quality of life for children with autism and other developmental disorders. Visit www.provenaba.com to learn more.

About Prism Autism Education & Consultation

Prism Autism Education & Consultation is a leading provider of autism services in Connecticut, offering individualized treatment and family-centered care. Their team of dedicated professionals is committed to empowering individuals and families affected by autism, helping clients achieve meaningful, positive outcomes through tailored therapeutic approaches. Visit www.prismautism.com for more information.

