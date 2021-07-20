Proven Clinical Efficacy of Photopheresis for a Range of Medical Conditions spells Growth in Photopheresis Products Market, TMR

- Initiatives undertaken by corporate organizations to support photopheresis research to expand growth avenues in photopheresis products market

- High prevalence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, increasing number of organ transplants, and favorable reimbursement policies to translate into promising growth for photopheresis products market at 5.3% CAGR from 2019- 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primarily, the demand for photopheresis products stems from the FDA approval of extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) or photopheresis for the treatment of advanced cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). For the treatment of CTCL, white blood cells are collected from the blood, mixed with photosensitizer and treated with UV light.

Besides CTCL, the leukapheresis-based therapeutic procedure has shown efficacy for other disorders, including solid organ transplant rejection, graft versus host disease, atopic dermatitis, and Crohn's disease. Extracorporeal photopheresis may also be used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, nephrogenic systemic fibrosis, and psoriasis.

Taking a cue from such clinical indications, players in the photopheresis products market are engaged in regulatory approvals, launch of new products, M&As, and training and development initiatives. Such efforts are primarily aimed at overcoming the shortcomings of predecessor photopheresis products. This collectively will garner promising growth for the photopheresis products market, which in the near-term from 2019 to 2027 is projected to expand at 5.3% CAGR.

Photopheresis Products Market –Key Findings of the Report

Growing Use to Replace Steroid Therapy Creates New Opportunities

The increasing use of photopheresis for patients who do not respond to steroid therapy in situations of organ transplant rejection is spelling growth in the photopheresis products market. This is because photopheresis is safer therapy compared with steroids due to minimal side effects.

Increasing Research Initiatives to Delve into ECP Gathers Steam

Corporate organizations are increasingly supporting research to expand the use of photopheresis for other diseases. To gain the interest of research organizations, large corporations are adopting novel methods such as award contests. For example, in 2014, Freseinus Kabi conducted an award contest to gain interest of research organizations for advanced research in cell therapy and therapeutic apheresis. Furthermore, the company granted US$ 100,000 for a research initiative undertaken by a researcher at Dana Farber Cancer Institute for a work to investigate the use of photopheresis and low-dose interleulin for chronic GvHD.

This indirectly creates ample opportunities in the photopheresis products market.

Graft versus host disease Anticipated to lead

Among the key therapeutic applications of the photopheresis products market, graft versus host disease is expected to garner leading share in the forthcoming years. This is mainly because of increasing prevalence of allogeneic stem transplant worldwide. In addition, increasing use of photopheresis therapy for organ transplant is boosting the photopheresis products market.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, transplant rejections, and autoimmune diseases are some other key therapeutic areas of photopheresis products market.

North America to Continue to Remain at Forefront

Favorable reimbursement scenario for photopheresis therapy to treat high prevalence of T-cell lymphoma and GvHD in the region indirectly spurs growth in the photopheresis products market. In 2012, Medicare extended reimbursement coverage of extracorporeal photopheresis to treat bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome – a chronic lung allograft transplant dysfunction.

Photopheresis Products Market – Growth Drivers

Vast use of photopheresis for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma prevalent in large numbers primarily fuels photopheresis products market.

Extracorporeal photopheresis reckoned to be the first line of treatment for IV MF and IIB, and accepted to be effective for treating sezary syndrome patients, thus spurring growth in photopheresis products market.

Photopheresis Products Market – Key Players

Macopharma

Haemonetics Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Med Tech Solutions GmbH

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

