Proven IT Finance Expanding Alliances to Fuel Further Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven IT Finance, the leading IT Financial Management (ITFM) consulting and services company, announced today its strategic formation of an Alliances and Channels group to drive improved client outcomes through better alignment and higher-level partnerships between Proven IT Finance, its software partners and complimentary consultancy partners. This focus will result in more integrated, comprehensive delivery and execution of ITFM and technology business management (TBM) services, from both the consulting and the operational / implementation services perspectives. Ben Perkins has been named Vice President, Channels and Alliances.

Ben Perkins, VP, Channels and Alliances, Proven IT Finance

"Our clients are at the core of every strategic decision we make. Over and over, we hear appreciation from them of our software-agnostic approach which allows us to make tailored recommendations to each client around how to prove out the true value of IT investments using the lens of IT Finance / Technology Business Management. Our goal with this new focus is to broaden those alliances so that we can ensure the 'best fit' service and consulting offerings, regardless of software investment options, functional scope or geographic region," said Ben.

Current alliances include those with industry-leading ITFM / TBM software vendors Apptio / Digital Fuel, ServiceNow, and Nicus Software and with consultancy partner Rego Consulting, which focuses on Product Portfolio Management (PPM) excellence. Ben said, "Our goal is to grow our reach both functionally and regionally, as we see synergies between ourselves and potential partners that offer significant, long-term benefits to our client base."

"We recognize and embrace the unique needs of each client – whether they be a corporate enterprise or a public organization – and work collaboratively with them to identify areas of improvement in their ITFM or TBM practices," said William Miller, Founding Partner of Proven IT Finance. "Our Blueprint for Success provides the framework for assessing strengths and weaknesses, and once any gaps have been identified -- whether they relate to cost models, processes, skill sets, or tools – we can lay out a proven methodology for maturing our clients' ITFM practices."

To follow on many speaking engagements and sponsorships at premier North American conferences this spring, including ServiceNow Knowledge18, ITFM Week, Rego University and the IT Financial Management Association's spring and summer conferences, the company is also announcing a new webinar series around strategic and tactical considerations of ITFM and TBM practices, as well as around the intersection of ITFM and PPM.

About Proven IT Finance

Proven IT Finance is an IT Financial Management consulting and services firm that enables clients to assess and communicate the value of IT and to optimize those investments. Recognized by Gartner in its Market Guide for IT Financial Management (September, 2017), Proven IT Finance provides strategic consulting, Value Insights ITFM-as-a-service, implementation and operational services in IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management for large corporate, governmental, and education organizations that strive to tell the compelling IT Value Story. Proven IT Finance has worked with a variety of organizations including Exxon Mobil, PayPal, Bristol Myers Squibb and Land o'Lakes. Visit www.provenitfinance.com for more information.

Media Contact: Sarah Boyd, 512-619-4883, sarah.boyd@provenitfinance.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proven-it-finance-expanding-alliances-to-fuel-further-growth-300643580.html

SOURCE Proven IT Finance

Related Links

provenitfinance.com

