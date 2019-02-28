Proven Technology Veteran Todd Kisaberth Joins Plex Systems as Chief Customer Officer

"Todd is the perfect leader for Plex to continue its commitment to customer success," said Bill Berutti, Plex Systems CEO. "With a proven, collaborative approach to total customer care and firsthand engineering and enterprise software experience, Todd brings enormous value to Plex customers around the world."

Plex had a 97 percent customer retention rate in 2018 and is the system of record for industry leading manufacturers, including customers such as automotive supplier Motus Integrated Technologies; Wonton Food, the largest manufacturer of noodles, wrappers and fortune cookies in the U.S.; and G&W Products, a contract metal manufacturing and coating company serving that makes everything from military components to mining equipment. More than 2,300 manufacturing facilities worldwide run on Plex.

Kisaberth spent two decades leading global services at enterprise software technology companies. He most recently served as vice president of customer advocacy at cybersecurity firm Tenable®, Inc.. He also spent 20 years helping manufacturers succeed while at PTC. Todd brings to Plex a data-driven and cross-functional approach that will unite with product development and sales to optimize how customers implement, adopt, and manage their entire operations on the Plex Manufacturing Cloud.

"The Plex Manufacturing Cloud is mission critical to the companies we serve," said Kisaberth. "In order to meet their unique goals, manufacturers must optimize their business processes by empowering their workforce through access to the right capabilities. I'm excited to join the Plex team as we partner with our customers for their continued success."

Kisaberth has his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toledo.

Plex is the Manufacturing Cloud, delivering industry-leading ERP and manufacturing automation to more than 600 companies across process and discrete industries. Plex pioneered cloud solutions for the shop floor, connecting suppliers, machines, people, systems and customers with capabilities that are easy to configure, deliver continuous innovation and reduce IT costs. With insight that starts on the production line, Plex helps companies see and understand every aspect of their business ecosystems, enabling them to lead in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.

