Proven Winners® Introduces Pollinator-friendly Picks for 2026

Gardeners can support biodiversity with plants that are proven to perform all season long.

DEKALB, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for plants that support local pollinator populations, Proven Winners® is proud to introduce a variety of new plants for 2026 that bees, butterflies and hummingbirds will love.

A recent survey of more than 7,500 Proven Winners fans found that 54% of gardeners want to see more pollinator-friendly plants in their area. On top of that, the 2026 Axiom Gardening Outlook Study reported that 34% of gardeners deem their most important project for the year to be creating plantings for pollinators and wildlife.

"Proven Winners is strongly connected to the wants and needs of today's gardeners, and they are demanding plants that are both beautiful and functional," says Dave Konsoer, senior vice president of sales. "More and more consumers are looking for plants that support their local ecosystem and there's no better way to do that than with plants that feed and shelter pollinators."

With continuous blooms all season, Proven Winners pollinator-friendly plants are both easy to grow and easy to love. New pollinator-friendly annuals for 2026 include:

Superlophus® Sunglow Oenothera

Maestro® Coral Agastache

Maestro® Gold Agastache

Campfire® Red Ember Bidens

Laguna® Royale Azure Lobelia

Laguna® Royale Lilac Lobelia

Laguna® Royale Pink Lobelia

White Knight® II Lobularia

Southern Blaze™ Bright Pink Phlox

Whirlwind® White III Scaevola

Look for these and other Proven Winners plants at a garden center near you. To find your local Proven Winners retailer, visit provenwinners.com/retailers/locate.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry's leading annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, houseplants and bulbs to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Spirgen

Marketing Communications Manager

Proven Winners®

[email protected]

779.222.0518

SOURCE Proven Winners