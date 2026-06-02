Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Proven Winners® Patriotic Plant Combos

Use these recipes to create red, white and blue containers for a star-spangled summer.

DEKALB, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in full bloom with vibrant patriotic container combinations from Proven Winners®. From easy-to-create red, white and blue combos to exciting new 2026 plant varieties, these festive planter ideas make it simple to add seasonal style to porches, patios and outdoor spaces.

Proven Winners takes the guesswork out of container gardening with expertly designed recipes created to deliver bold color, texture and continuous blooms to celebrate this historic anniversary.

Red, White & Blue Container Ideas

Spirit of America (Full Sun)

American Blues (Part Sun to Full Sun)

Fireworks (Full Sun)

Born in the USA (Part Sun to Full Sun)

"Gardeners can grow these combinations with confidence, knowing that each recipe has been trialed, tested and vetted by Proven Winners' expert growers," says Kate Spirgen, marketing communications manager. "Each combo has been evaluated for vigor as well as sun and water requirements, habit and more to ensure that each element is compatible with the others for easy success."

Find more patriotic combinations and container recipes at provenwinners.com/America250.

New Red, White and Blue Varieties for 2026

Proven Winners also introduced standout varieties this spring that combine vibrant color with reliable garden performance:

Look for these and other Proven Winners plants at a garden center near you. To find your local Proven Winners retailer, visit provenwinners.com/retailers/locate.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry's leading annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, houseplants and bulbs to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Spirgen

Marketing Communications Manager

Proven Winners®

[email protected]

779.222.0518

SOURCE Proven Winners