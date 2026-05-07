Proven Winners® Introduces New Garden Plants For Scorching Summers

No matter how harsh the weather, these varieties beat the heat.

DEKALB, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When summer heats up, consumers want plants that keep their gardens looking fresh. That's why Proven Winners® is introducing a wide variety of heat-tolerant options that don't flag when the mercury rises.

As the summer months get hotter in areas around the country, it's more important than ever to select plants that can last throughout the season. Proven Winners' new plants have been extensively trialed in both the dry heat of Texas and the high humidity of Florida, so consumers can be confident that these plants can handle any kind of summer conditions. Whether it's the hot and humid South, the dry Southwest or the variable Midwest, these varieties offer something for any garden.

"Proven Winners is dedicated to consumer success, and one of the best ways to support gardeners is by offering plants that can handle extreme summer weather," says Dave Konsoer, senior vice president of sales. "Our 2026 heat-tolerant introductions not only survive, but thrive, from the time they're planted until the end of the season."

Key features of new plants include:

Superior heat tolerance to maintain color and appearance

Drought tolerance to stand up to arid climates

Continuous blooms to keep gardens looking fresh with no deadheading required

Humidity tolerance to handle sticky summer weather

New annuals for 2026 that stand up to the summer heat include:

Maestro® Coral Agastache

Maestro® Gold Agastache

Campfire® Red Ember Bidens

Safari® Lava Flow Jamesbrittenia

White Knight® II Lobularia

Superlophus™ Sunglow Oenothera

Supertunia Vista® Cool Jazz® Petunia

Southern Blaze™ Bright Pink Phlox

Whirlwind® White III Scaevola

Silver River™ Didelta

Sweet Carolina Medusa™ Black Ipomoea

Look for these and other Proven Winners plants at a garden center near you. To find your local Proven Winners retailer, visit provenwinners.com/retailers/locate.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry's leading annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, houseplants and bulbs to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Spirgen

Marketing Communications Manager

Proven Winners®

[email protected]

779.222.0518

SOURCE Proven Winners