Proven Women Ministries Launches Purity Workbook Study to Help Women Break from Porn Addiction

LYNCHBURG, Va., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven Women Ministries, a Christ-centered non-profit organization dedicated to helping women break free from porn or sexual addiction, has created a 12-week workbook study specifically for women addicted to porn or other forms of sexual addiction. One of the fastest growing addictions today is women becoming addicted to porn. It's no longer just a fight that men face.

Until now, women had to rely on resources geared towards men who struggle with porn. However, the reasons women view porn or face sexual addiction are vastly different than men. After devoting nearly 20 years to helping men break free from porn, Proven Men launched a women's component to its ministry, named Proven Women. The groundbreaking women's study is written by women for women. The main author is Emily Woody, who works at Liberty University as spiritual leader to students.

This study is important because freedom does not come from simply reading an article or even reading a book. Instead, Proven Women has developed an intensive 12-week workbook study providing the tools needed for women to experience lasting victory.

The study has been extremely fruitful in pilot women's groups before being made available to the public. The study also has been endorsed by bestselling author Shaunti Feldhahn, who said: "Proven Women is a much-needed, direct and no-nonsense journey to freedom."

The forward to the study was written by Brittni De La Mora, who used to work in the adult entertainment industry and now advocates for women wanting a better life than the lies of porn and sex addiction. She writes: "This study will inspire you to seek God for what only He can provide you with, lasting fulfillment and complete deliverance. You can't do this on your own, you need Jesus just as much as all of us. Proven Women gives you a powerful blueprint to follow that has the breath of God all over it."

"The vision of Proven Men and Proven Women is to see a revival of sexual integrity by helping those desiring transformation through our discipleship resources. We help men and women embrace a proven way of life that produces lasting victory from pornography and sexual addiction," said Nick Liberto, Executive Director of Proven Men and Proven Women.

Liberto calls the launch of Proven Women "a big step forward" in fulfilling the Proven vision of seeing a revival of sexual integrity in the lives of men, women, and families by helping those who want to break and remain free from struggles with pornography and related addictions that tear down families.

Proven Men Ministries ltd. is a Lynchburg, Virginia-based, non-profit, with a unique study program that has rescued many men from addiction and restored their families. It has been serving the Christian community for over 15 years. Proven Women is a subsidiary of Proven Men. For more information, including interview requests, contact Proven Men at (301) 514-6791.

Details about the study and how to purchase it can be found at www.provenwomen.org

