Provenance Blockchain Labs Rebrands to NU Blockchain Technologies

Rebranding highlights the company's independent growth and expanded focus on driving TradFi's transition to DeFi

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Blockchain Labs (ProvLabs) today announces its rebranding to NU Blockchain Technologies (NU). The rebrand reflects the company's independent growth and expanded focus on multi-chain asset distribution opportunities while aggressively supporting the industry-defining financial rails on Provenance Blockchain, the leading blockchain for Real World Assets (RWAs), with over $16B in TVL.

NU will continue to enhance its core API and managed SaaS services, including ProvConnect and BlockVault. These tools make it easy for Web 2.0 asset issuers to access the growing ecosystem on Provenance Blockchain and adopt blockchain technology at scale. More than a dozen issuers are currently building with NU's assistance, including infineo, a life insurance firm with more than $625M in on-chain policies.

NU's expanded focus is driven by NUVA (NUVA.finance), a vault marketplace that powers blockchain native institutional-quality financial products that are liquid, composable, transparent, and accessible. Launching Q4, 2025, NUVA users can select from a curated group of high-quality yielding assets while NUVA issuers get access to new distribution channels across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana and Base. NUVA is supported by NU Digital, a subsidiary of NU and a joint venture with Animoca Brands, the leading Hong Kong based Web3 builder and investor.

"During NU's first year of operation, we successfully built world-class digital infrastructure necessary to bring institutional quality assets on-chain," said Anthony Moro, CEO of NU. "Now, with NUVA, we are every asset issuer's one stop, full lifecycle, blockchain solution. The rebranding to NU does a better job of recognizing our more expansive role, and better aligns our family of brands"

"I'm excited by the continued developments at NU," said Mike Cagney, Executive Chairman of Figure Technologies and member of NU's Board of Directors. "The company is innovating in ways that are accretive to Provenance Blockchain, and we at Figure look forward to seeing YLDS and Democratized Prime assets distributed through NUVA, using NU's vault infrastructure."

We're pleased with NU's continued progress following their strategic spin out late last year," said June Ou, Executive Director of Provenance Blockchain Foundation. "We look forward to having them as part of the Provenance Blockchain ecosystem to help establish Provenance as the leading platform for financial services."

About NU Blockchain Technologies

NU powers digital asset issuers with a full lifecycle of blockchain infrastructure support that enables the tokenization and management of real-world assets at scale. From structuring advice and mission-critical APIs and SaaS services, to broad, multi-chain Web3 distribution through the NUVA marketplace, NU is perfectly positioned to help bring trillions of dollars of assets on-chain. NU is a leading developer and integration partner on Provenance Blockchain, the world's largest public Layer 1 blockchain network with over $16 billion in real-world assets total value locked (TVL). Learn more at NU.xyz, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Provenance Blockchain Labs, Inc.