Debby Gomulka's Provenance Lee Interiors Unveils Marrakech Textile Collection

Charleston-based designer, Debby Gomulka, debuts sustainable luxury textiles inspired by global heritage

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Lee Interiors announces the launch of the Marrakech Collection, a distinctive line of eco-luxury textiles that bridges fashion history with global design inspiration. The collection will debut at an exclusive fashion show event, "An Evening in Marrakech," on October 30, 2025, at The Penthouse at the Palmetto Hotel in Charleston.

The Marrakech Collection represents a collaboration between award-winning interior designer Debby Gomulka and Baxter Mill Archive, a historic South Carolina textile mill. Drawing from Gomulka's background in historic preservation and art history, the collection features custom-designed fabrics produced with sustainable materials and traditional craftsmanship techniques. The textile designs blend Moroccan-inspired patterns with contemporary eco-conscious production methods, reflecting Gomulka's signature "sophisticated yet simply modern" aesthetic.

"The Marrakech Collection was born from a client's childhood memories of traveling to Morocco," explains Gomulka, founder of Provenance Lee Interiors and recently appointed US Ambassador for the Forum of Innovative Design Association (F-IND). "This collection embodies our philosophy that authentic design tells a story. By partnering with Baxter Mill Archive, we're not only creating beautiful textiles but doing so in a way that honors both heritage craftsmanship and environmental responsibility. Eco-luxury isn't just a trend for us – it's a lifestyle."

The October 30th launch event will feature an intimate fashion show showcasing the collection in partnership with New York designer Frank Cassata. Guests will experience Moroccan-influenced cuisine, live music, and signature cocktails in the historic elegance of the Palmetto Hotel's penthouse setting. The evening celebrates the intersection of interior design, fashion, and sustainable luxury that defines the Provenance Lee approach.

Gomulka brings over two decades of experience in luxury interior design to this textile venture. Her work has been featured in Traditional Home Magazine, Charleston Home + Design Magazine, and Atlanta Style and Design Magazine. She has participated in prestigious national designer showhouses and serves on the board of directors for the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Earlier this year, she was nominated to the White House Historical Association's National Council, recognizing her contributions to historic preservation and decorative arts.

The Marrakech Collection launches as part of Provenance Lee Interiors' broader commitment to what Gomulka calls the "modern Renaissance" in design – a movement away from mass-produced interiors toward bespoke, artisan-crafted elements that reflect authentic creativity. As US Ambassador for F-IND, an international design organization, Gomulka advocates for creative designers who prioritize unique, handcrafted work over standardized production.

The collection will be available through Provenance Lee Interiors and select upscale boutiques throughout the Carolinas following the launch event.

Link to the event can be found here: https://pubmanager.n2pub.com/share/sc/I1OEByhA

About Provenance Lee Interiors

Founded in 2000, Provenance Lee Interiors is a Charleston-based full-service interior design firm specializing in sophisticated, client-centered design that blends historic inspiration with modern living. Led by award-winning designer Debby Gomulka, the firm is known for its commitment to sustainable luxury, historic preservation, and creating interiors that reflect each client's unique story. Provenance Lee Interiors has completed notable residential and commercial projects throughout the Southeast and has been recognized for excellence in both design innovation and community leadership.

Event Details:

An Evening in Marrakech – Marrakech Textile Collection Launch

Date: October 30, 2025

Location: The Penthouse at the Palmetto Hotel, Charleston, SC

RSVP: Contact Provenance Lee Interiors at 910-352-7339

