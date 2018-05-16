ProVent® Plus from Kappler offers timely response to latest Ebola outbreak with affordable NFPA certified single-use protective garment.

With its introduction of ProVent® Plus, Kappler has addressed a critical worker-protection need with the only economically priced single-use garment certified to the demanding requirements of the NFPA 1999 apparel standard. The use-and-dispose distinction of ProVent Plus means emergency responders and healthcare workers faced with Ebola-infected body fluids and other biohazards can now have proven protection at a fraction of the cost of expensive reusable garments.

"The latest Ebola outbreak in Africa underscores the sense of urgency for a cost-effective protective apparel solution," said Kappler president Laura Kappler-Roberts. "ProVent Plus provides the same certified blood and viral protection as re-usable suits costing many times more."

The new garment also alleviates the uncertainty surrounding re-usable suit decontamination practices.

"Trying to decon exposed garments for re-use is difficult at best, and ProVent Plus eliminates that concern with a proven, affordable garment solution," Kappler-Roberts added.

In addition to passing the ASTM F1670 blood penetration and ASTM F1671 viral penetration tests, ProVent Plus is a microporous fabric that offers increased comfort due to its high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR).

Kappler's ProVent Plus garment (style PPH39-99) is made in the USA and certified to NFPA 1999 for use as part of a system of components with other protective equipment including respiratory, eye and face protection, examination gloves, boot/shoe covers and over aprons. ProVent Plus also meets OSHA and CDC guidelines as part of such a protective system.

"This is a three-way win for responders and healthcare workers," Kappler-Roberts said. "They get NFPA certified protection, along with the infection control peace of mind and a substantial cost savings."

For more information on ProVent Plus, NPFA apparel standards, and OSHA and CDC guidelines for workers exposed to potentially infected blood and body fluids, visit kappler.com.

About Kappler: Kappler, Inc. is a leader in protective apparel and fabrics serving industrial, military, hazmat, emergency response and healthcare markets. Kappler is a Woman Owned Small Business, with all products made in the USA in Guntersville, Alabama. Visit kappler.com or call 800-600-4019.

