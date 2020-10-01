Provention Bio Announces National Effort to Redefine Patient Care in Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing autoimmune disease, yesterday launched a national effort to redefine patient care in type 1 diabetes (T1D) with two complementary disease state and screening education campaigns. "Connected by T1D" and "Type 1 Tested" are uniquely designed for healthcare professionals and patients and their relatives at increased risk of T1D, respectively, and aim to bring awareness to the importance and urgency of screening people with a family history of T1D for early-stage, pre-symptomatic disease.

T1D is an autoimmune disease affecting 1.6 million Americans. Family history puts people at a 15 times greater risk of developing T1D. By getting screened for specific autoantibodies through a blood test, early-stage disease can be confirmed before any signs or symptoms appear. This action may reduce the risk of serious complications and life-threatening events such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). It can also allow time to prepare for the onset of clinical disease and a lifetime of insulin administration and glucose monitoring.

Both campaigns focus on the need to screen patients at greater risk due to having a family member(s) with T1D. Connected by T1D also focuses on the different stages of T1D and the beta cell destruction that occurs months and even years before symptoms present. Type 1 Tested emphasizes that by getting tested, parents and patients can have additional knowledge about their health to, with their doctors, prepare for clinical T1D, and make decisions to decrease the likelihood of DKA and other serious complications. Early and routine autoantibody screening is the call-to-action in each campaign.

"We are proud to launch these complementary campaigns and be part of the T1D ecosystem empowering doctors and patients with information," said Eleanor (Leni) Ramos, MD, CMO, Provention Bio. "We hope this national educational effort will inspire behavioral change by challenging the standard clinical practice with respect to T1D, and encourage autoantibody screening for relatives of people living with the disease. Both are essential to redefining what patient care looks like for this chronic, life-altering, and life-threatening disease."

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The company's lead investigational drug candidate, teplizumab, is currently under review by FDA for the delay or prevention of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the pre-symptomatic phase of the disease. The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit ProventionBio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter: @Proventiobio

