Provention Bio Cancels Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RED BANK, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced it has cancelled the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 due to the announcement earlier today that Provention has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sanofi, Provention's U.S. TZIELD co-promotion partner, subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions. In addition, Provention will no longer hold its fourth quarter and full year results conference call that had been scheduled for 8:00 am E.T. Thursday, March 16, 2023. However, Provention will file its annual report on Form 10-K in compliance with the applicable Securities Exchange Commission deadline of March 31, 2023..

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development and commercialization of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including T1D, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

