Provention Bio Completes Enrollment of Phase 2a PRINCE Clinical Trial with PRV-6527 in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

OLDWICK, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has completed the enrollment in its Phase 2a PRINCE (PRovention Investigation in Crohn's DiseasE) clinical trial evaluating PRV-6527 in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease. PRV-6527 is an oral Colony Stimulating Factor-1 Receptor (CSF-1R) small molecule inhibitor.

"The on-schedule completion of enrollment in the PRINCE study for PRV-6527 is yet another significant executional achievement and operational milestone in our mission to develop therapeutics that intercept or prevent immune-mediated diseases," said Ashleigh Palmer, CEO of Provention Bio. "In prior studies, PRV-6527 demonstrated proof of mechanism with evidence of tolerability and favorable pharmacology. The results from the PRINCE study may establish the potential of this oral candidate in Crohn's disease, an indication which is currently dominated by biologics that offer limited benefit over the long-term. We look forward to reporting top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2019."

The Phase 2a PRINCE study is evaluating PRV-6527's ability to intercept the differentiation of inflammatory dendritic cells and macrophages, preventing their action in the intestinal mucosa in Crohn's disease. The study enrolled 93 moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease patients who were either naïve to biologic therapy or who had previously failed at least one biologic drug. PRINCE is a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study evaluating twice-daily dosing of PRV-6527 for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint will assess clinical effect as measured by the Crohn's Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score at week 12. Secondary efficacy assessments include mucosal endoscopy, tissue histology and analysis of other biomarkers including gene signature in colonic tissue.

About PRV-6527

PRV-6527 is a highly potent and selective small-molecule oral inhibitor of CSF-1R. It was developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals and has been evaluated in over 200 subjects to date. Proof of mechanism was demonstrated based on inhibition of CSF-1R signaling and myeloid cell counts in blood. CSF-1 binds to its receptor (CSF-1R) on myeloid cells and drives the differentiation and maturation of these cells into inflammatory dendritic cells and macrophages, which then populate the gut and other tissues. In the gut, these differentiated myeloid cells present antigens from intestinal bacteria (the microbiome) to white blood cells and trigger inflammatory processes. It is anticipated that significant clinical benefits, such as preventing the relapse or progression of Crohn's disease, as well as durable benefit which may result from targeting the upstream pathologic mechanism, since antigen-presenting cells are the necessary initiators of the abnormal immune response.

About Crohn's Disease

Crohn's disease is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Myeloid cells, a species of antigen-presenting cells, are believed to play a central role in Crohn's disease by presenting microbiome antigens to white blood cells in the gut. CSF-1R drives myeloid cell differentiation in the bone marrow resulting in the maturation of inflammatory dendritic cells and macrophages, which then populate the gut and other tissues and trigger inflammatory processes.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, lupus, and certain life-threatening viral diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies. For more information on Provention Bio, please visit www.proventionbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Provention's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA approvals or clearances and noncompliance with FDA regulations; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; substantial competition; our need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

