Provention Bio Highlights Critical New Research Studies on Type One Diabetes

OLDWICK, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today highlighted several new research studies on the increasing prevalence of type one diabetes (T1D) and the importance of screening for this life-impacting and life-threatening autoimmune disease.

The JDRF T1D Fund, JDRF, and Health Advances recently published a white paper titled "Modeling the Total Economic Value of Novel Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Therapeutic Concepts" which estimates there are 18 million people living with clinically diagnosed Stage 3 T1D globally, and an additional 2.3 million with pre-symptomatic Stage 1 and Stage 2 T1D, including at least 300,000 in the United States. The research examines both the direct and the indirect costs, such as productivity loss, associated with the economic burden of T1D. It suggests $30 billion in annual costs in the United States, less than 40% of which are attributed to direct medical costs and healthcare services. Additionally, they conclude that while sustainable "cures" could alleviate the $30 billion economic burden in the United States; in the interim, disease modifying therapies close to the clinic can bring more than $3 billion in value annually. Pre-symptomatic Stage 1 and Stage 2 T1D, which are evidenced by the presence of multiple islet autoantibodies and autoimmune destruction of the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas, indicates that the individual is on the path to be diagnosed with clinical, insulin-dependent Stage 3 T1D.

A separate study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, titled "Yield of a Public Health Screening of Children for Islet Autoantibodies in Bavaria, Germany", highlighted the importance of screening for T1D and the significant reduction in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) resulting from screening. The study, conducted by Dr. Anette-Gabriele Ziegler of the Institute of Diabetes Research, suggests that public health screening for T1D in pre-symptomatic stages may reduce disease burden and severity, as well as enable disease interception strategies with novel agents.

"We commend the T1D Fund, JDRF, Dr. Ziegler and all of the individuals involved in conducting important research that advances the field of T1D," stated Ashleigh Palmer, CEO of Provention Bio. "Experts increasingly agree that the key to impacting the current trajectory of T1D is to screen for individuals with early stages of T1D, at-risk of developing clinical T1D, so that the disease could be prevented or delayed. At a minimum, early identification of patients with Stage 1 and Stage 2 T1D will reduce life-threatening DKA."

Mr. Palmer continued, "We are working diligently to develop teplizumab, which showed in a prior study that a single 14-day course of therapy, delays the onset of insulin-dependent Stage 3 T1D in at-risk individuals by a median of at least two years1. We are on track to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for teplizumab in the fourth quarter of this year. If approved, we believe teplizumab will be the first disease modifying drug approved for T1D since insulin therapy was first introduced in 1922."

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), celiac disease and lupus. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies.

