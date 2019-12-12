Provention Bio Reiterates Regulatory Guidance for PRV-031 (Teplizumab) Following Meeting with the FDA

OLDWICK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it completed a Type B multidisciplinary meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the proposed contents of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for PRV-031 (teplizumab) for the prevention or delay of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing T1D. Based on official FDA meeting minutes, Provention continues to expect that it will commence a rolling BLA submission for PRV-031 in the middle of 2020 and is targeting completion of the submission in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company does not anticipate the need to conduct any additional clinical trials in the at-risk population prior to BLA submission.

"Our discussion with the FDA was extremely productive, and reinforces our confidence in the strength of our existing clinical, pre-clinical, and safety data packages and our ability to proceed with our BLA submission as planned," stated Ashleigh Palmer, CEO, Provention Bio. "Consistent with the advantages afforded to us by the Breakthrough Therapy designation for PRV-031, our discussion with the FDA also focused on how to facilitate a rolling submission of the various BLA modules, including the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) module. We are now focused on preparing the clinical and pre-clinical modules for anticipated submission by the middle of 2020. In parallel, we are undertaking necessary steps to demonstrate comparability of to-be-commercialized material with that previously used in clinical studies and, thereafter, expect to submit our CMC module in the fourth quarter of 2020. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA as we prepare our submission for this groundbreaking therapy."

For the CMC module, the FDA confirmed that it would require the demonstration of comparability between the study drug previously manufactured by MacroGenics and Eli Lilly and the to-be-commercialized drug substance and drug product scheduled for production by Provention and its contract manufacturing partners.

The Type B meeting discussion with the FDA continues to support Provention's belief that results from the "At-Risk" study, together with adequate confirmatory evidence from prior teplizumab studies in early onset T1D, will be sufficient for a BLA submission. The FDA provided guidance on specific analyses of data from the Company's clinical database of over 800 patients for inclusion in the BLA submission, specifically the impact of PRV-031 on C-peptide levels in T1D patients. C-peptide is a byproduct of endogenous insulin production and a universally accepted measure of the amount of insulin naturally produced by functional beta cells in the pancreas.

The FDA also confirmed that the safety database from the "At Risk" study and prior teplizumab clinical studies in patients with early onset T1D appears adequate to support the submission and review of a BLA.

