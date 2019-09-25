Provention Bio to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

OLDWICK, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 4:45 pm E.T. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, celiac disease and lupus. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies.

Investors:

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Media:

David Rosen

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.

