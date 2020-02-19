Provention Bio to Present at Upcoming Conferences

OLDWICK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will present at two upcoming conferences:

The 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 , at 10:00 am E.T. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

The 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 , at 4:50 pm E.T. The conference is being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA.

Each presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events . Each webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), celiac disease and lupus. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies.

Investors:

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

sam@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

Media:

David Rosen

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.