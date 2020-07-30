Provention Bio to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2020

OLDWICK, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

In connection with the earnings release, Provention's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-567-1603 (domestic) or 1-862-298-0702 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the "Provention Bio Call." An audio webcast will also be available on the "Events and Webcasts" page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.proventionbio.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for seven days following the call.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to source, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes teplizumab, a pre-commercial-stage candidate that has been shown to delay the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the presymptomatic phase of the disease. The Company's portfolio includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

