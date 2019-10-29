Provention Bio to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

OLDWICK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

In connection with the earnings release, Provention's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

To access the call, please dial 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0790 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the "Provention Bio Call". An audio webcast will also be available in the "Events and Webcasts" page in the Investors page of the Company's website, www.proventionbio.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and lupus. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies.

