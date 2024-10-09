Proverb Founder Daren Bascome Inspires Creatives with a Message of Design as Connection

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being a great designer isn't about what you know, it's about what you notice," said Daren Bascome, Managing Director of Proverb Agency on October 1 at the 2024 AIGA Boston Fellow Awards Celebration. "Observe culture, tensions, and changes. In that space, you will uncover not only the gaps that people are experiencing, but discover what could close them. Be curious and be intentional. Only then, will you be able to create something that is more than beautiful. You will create to be impactful."

Bascome was invited to speak as a 2024 AIGA Boston Fellow Award recipient, which recognizes, "designers who have made a significant contribution to raising the standards of excellence in practice and conduct within their local or regional design community as well as in their local AIGA chapter." The event was attended by designers, students, and creative professionals, and was hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Bascome's firm, Proverb, is behind a number of acclaimed campaigns including Boston's All Inclusive, the newly launched Massachusetts 250 Initiative, and the Lost Yet Found Bermuda campaign. Proverb's work is known for breaking through stereotypes and revealing the connections that bring people of all backgrounds and places together.

Bascome was formally recognized alongside fellow awardees Tammy Dayton and Suzanne McKenzie. The AIGA Boston Fellows were chosen through a rigorous nomination and deliberation process, and are ultimately selected by a review committee that includes previous Boston Fellows. At the ceremony, Boston City Council Member Ruthzee Louijeune named October 1, 2024, "Daren Bascome Day."

"The 2024 AIGA Boston Fellows demonstrate the uncommon reach and impact of design across culture, commerce, and community," says Dan Vlahos, President of AIGA Boston. "These three Fellows not only signal the future of design—but also showcase Boston as a hub and incubator for creative and social entrepreneurship."

Bascome studied design at Massachusetts College of Art and Design or "MassArt" from 1989–1992 and was recently appointed Vice Chair of MassArt's Board of Trustees. Recognized as a "Most Influential Bostonian" by Boston Magazine and among the city's "Most Influential Men of Color" by Get Konnected! Bascome sits on the Board of Mass Marketing Partnership and is an overseer at Boston's MFA. Under Bascome's leadership, Proverb has created impactful solutions for Embrace Boston, Bermuda Tourism Authority, City of Boston, The Boston Foundation, United Way of MassBay, Mass General, Harvard University, New England Aquarium, Pine Street Inn, National Grid, and countless other clients.

Proverb Agency, founded in 1997, is among the few creative agencies in Boston and beyond that is owned by a BIPOC leader. The award-winning agency partners with real estate developers, museums, hotels, architecture firms, and other organizations that transform the built environment. It is known for creating smart, sophisticated campaigns that stand out from the competition and create lasting value for its clients.

