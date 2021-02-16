ProVest Names Chief Information Officer

Most recently, Filer was an executive consultant at FCM, a private equity consulting firm where he restructured organizational delivery models that unlocked transformative value and accelerated growth. Prior to that, he spent nearly eight years at Nielsen leading their Latin American media markets and overseeing the accreditation of their U.S. TV Panels. Filer was instrumental in ensuring Nielsen continued to be the gold standard for media measurement through his efforts to drive quality and reduce risks through a proven methodology.

"I'm eager to join ProVest to support the company's leadership in the legal services industry," Filer said. "I solve problems so they stay solved and align technology through complex integrations. With today's push for faster technology solutions, and ProVest's strong team and relationships, we will delight our clients by providing continuous delivery through products and services that differentiate us from our competitors."

According to Ward, "David's appointment is an investment in our future. Our mission is to anticipate our clients' legal process service needs, and to enhance their experience through products and experiences that provide efficiencies and add value."

Filer received a bachelor of science degree in Finance and an MBA in International Business, both from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

About ProVest LLC

Founded in 1991, in Tampa, Florida, ProVest plays a critical role by ensuring that defendants in a legal action have been properly served process, thus helping to protect their constitutional rights. ProVest specializes in managing the service of process related to creditors' rights and mortgage defaults. Today, ProVest annually serves millions of documents for the country's most notable law firms, financial institutions and insurance companies in every state. Learn more at provest.com.

